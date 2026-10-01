Botswana, Lesotho Mark 60 Years Independence

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As Botswana celebrates her 60 years independence on Wednesday, Lesotho gears for her own golden Jubilee independance as well on Sunday.

The two sister countries are set to be marking decades of peace, stability and governance after gaining freedom from the British Colonial rule that is September 30, 1966 for Botswana and October 4, 1966 for the Mountain Kingdom respectively.

In an interview with the Agency on Wednesday, the Coordinator of Lesotho at 60 under the Ministry of Tourism, Sports, Arts and Culture, Mrs. 'Mabasia Shano explained the committee is fully aware of the aforementioned scenarios between two sister countries sharing a lot in common including independence month and year.

Therefore, she wished Batswana a happy independence, urging Basotho to see this day as a warm up ahead of Basotho's special day on Sunday that is October 04, whereby special activities of the day will include demonstration and performance of 60 years song.

She stated that messages of the song are to be centred around the 60 years journey, adding it is expected that different artists from traditional ones to hip-hop amongst others will come together and showcase their art in line with theme song.

Mrs. Shano also informed the nation collectively, individually and otherwise to also continue celebrations beyond October 04, stating there are other activities lined up and they include helping districts to make sustainable projects that will remain as legacies beyond 60 years.

“Let us go and enjoy the milestone, afterwards we will unveil each district proposals and plans for such projects so that we are aware how each district intendeds to hold this legacy going forward.”

In another story, she stipulated that their plan is also to initiate at some point a joint celebration as time goes by between Lesotho and Botswana, expressing hope the idea will be welcomed so that two nations, one way or the other engage on exchange.

Both countries are members of Southern African Development Community Countries (SADC), aspiring to foster peace and security of their nations as well as United Nations (UN) with the intention to also forge path for development in their respective countries in areas of economy and others.

Over and above that, Lesotho and Botswana are also working together with regard to Memorundum of Understanding (MoU) on water.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.