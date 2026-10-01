Senior Eritrean Delegation Holds Talks With Egyptian Officials

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

A senior Eritrean delegation comprising Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, Head of Economic Affairs, and Mr. Nesredin Mohammed Saleh, Minister of Trade and Industry, held talks today, 1 October, in Cairo with Dr. Badr Abdellaty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Expatriates, and Lieutenant General Kamel El-Wazir, Minister of Transport.

During the meeting with Dr. Badr Abdellaty, the two sides reviewed progress in implementing the agreement previously reached and discussed the next steps, areas of bilateral cooperation, and regional matters of mutual interest.

The discussion with Lieutenant General Kamel El-Wazir focused on enhancing investment and trade in construction equipment and materials, pharmaceuticals, agricultural produce, and marine resources, as well as maritime transport.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Berhane Gebrehiwet, General Manager of the Housing and Commercial Bank, and Mr. Aman Abdelwase'e, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Egypt.

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