Liberia's Licensing Reset: The Regulatory Formula Winning Back Global Explorers

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Less than two years after overhauling its licensing architecture, Liberia has attracted supermajors, ratified eight production sharing contracts (PSCs) and resolved a high-profile institutional dispute that threatened to undermine investor confidence.

Behind that momentum sits a regulatory strategy built around transparency, flexibility and legal certainty. Evidence seems to suggest the country's state-owned LPRA has solved the problems that stalled exploration for more than a decade, and recent reforms, commercial success and institutional developments are proving Liberia is marketing governance as a competitive advantage.

“Liberia is entering an important period in the development of its petroleum sector and we want to engage directly with investors and strategic partners,” said Special Envoy for U.S. Trade and Investments at the Liberian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Isaac E. Taggart Jr. during an investor showcase in Houston on August 19.

A New Rulebook for Frontier Capital

Liberia has strengthened its petroleum framework through reforms to the Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Act, establishing a modernized process for attracting investment into its offshore sector. It also allows companies to establish their technical and financial eligibility before specific acreage opportunities are launched.

Working alongside international law firm Watson Farley & Williams, the LPRA designed the 2024 Direct Negotiation Round, blending structured prequalification with negotiated awards. Companies first complete rigorous financial and technical screening before nominating specific acreage, eliminating speculative applications while accelerating negotiations for qualified operators.

Together, these provisions reduce frontier risk without sacrificing state oversight, creating a licensing model that balances investor flexibility with regulatory discipline.

The Investment Case Moves Offshore

The strongest endorsement has come from the industry rather than government. Following the 2024 licensing process, TotalEnergies secured four offshore permits – LB-6, LB-11, LB-17 and LB-29 – covering roughly 12,700 km2 across the southern Liberia Basin, committing to a firm 3D seismic acquisition campaign.

The momentum continued with Atlas/Oranto Petroleum, which secured LB-15, LB-16, LB-22 and LB-24, bringing Liberia's total to eight ratified PSCs. Signature bonuses reached $12 million, while projected exploration spending approaches $200 million per block, representing well over $1.5 billion in long-term capital commitments.

Exploration activity has accelerated accordingly. TotalEnergies has advanced offshore geological surveys, seabed mapping and seismic acquisition while partnering with Canada's BluEnergies to mature prospects across the undrilled Harper Basin, one of West Africa's last frontier deepwater provinces.

Governance Becomes Liberia's Competitive Advantage

Investor confidence ultimately depends on regulatory clarity. In May 2026, the LPRA formally reaffirmed its exclusive authority to administer petroleum rights, clarifying that even Executive Allocation awards to the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) remain subject to LPRA approval, statutory due diligence and ministerial authorization.

“Frontier exploration requires agreements that can work over time,” said LPRA Director General Marilyn Logan at the investor showcase in Houston.“We want [companies] to have enough time to allow them to move quickly,” she added while encouraging prospective investors to focus on moving from potential to execution.

That position has since been reinforced in practice. A Senate-brokered agreement between NOCAL and the LPRA confirmed the regulator's exclusive authority to issue reconnaissance licenses, ending a public institutional dispute while strengthening governance credibility and investor confidence.

The resolution complements broader reforms that have modernized Liberia's petroleum framework without weakening regulatory oversight. By pairing commercial flexibility with transparent licensing, institutional accountability and predictable legal processes, Liberia is repositioning itself as one of West Africa's most credible frontier exploration destinations.

The Launch of the Liberia 2026 Offshore Direct Negotiation Licensing Round - organized by Energy Capital and Power - will take place at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 on October 14 at The Orchid, CTICC 2. Visit, for more information.

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