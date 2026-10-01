Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Engineers Give Sangailu Dam A New Lease Of Life

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Reliable access to water is critical to sustaining troops in operational areas, directly supporting their welfare, health and ability to maintain mission readiness in demanding environments.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Engineers have rehabilitated Sangailu Dam, restoring a critical water source serving personnel deployed at Sangailu Forward Operating Base (FOB) and significantly easing water supply challenges at the facility.

The rehabilitation works were undertaken by the Combat Engineer Brigade through 12 Engineers Battalion between 14 August and 25 September 2026. The dam, originally constructed in 2018, required rehabilitation to improve its capacity, reliability and effectiveness in supporting personnel stationed at the FOB.

Drawing on their specialised engineering expertise, equipment and resources, the military engineers carried out extensive works on the existing facility, including excavation of the dam and installation of a new liner to enhance water retention and improve its overall functionality.

The rehabilitation has restored the dam's usability, providing Sangailu FOB with a more dependable water source while reducing the logistical burden associated with transporting and supplying water to personnel deployed in the area.

For troops operating away from established military facilities, reliable access to water is essential to sustaining daily activities and maintaining effective operations. The restored dam therefore represents more than an infrastructure improvement; it strengthens the FOB's ability to support personnel while enhancing their living and working conditions.

The project further highlights the important role of KDF Engineers in supporting military operations through the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of critical infrastructure. Beyond their conventional combat engineering responsibilities, military engineers provide specialised capabilities that help sustain troops, enhance mobility and improve operational effectiveness in challenging environments.

Their ability to apply engineering expertise to practical challenges within operational areas remains an important force-enabling capability, ensuring deployed formations and units have the infrastructure and essential services required to accomplish their missions.

At Sangailu FOB, the impact is immediate and practical: a rehabilitated dam, improved water security and a more sustainable operating environment for personnel serving on the frontline.

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