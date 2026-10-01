African Union Support And Stabilization Mission In Somalia (AUSSOM) Leadership Engages Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Troops In Sector Two

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Senior leadership of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) visited the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)-led Sector Two, strengthening command-level engagement and gaining first-hand insight into the operational environment, ongoing activities and priorities within the Sector.

The AUSSOM Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC), Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, accompanied by the AUSSOM Force Commander, Lieutenant General Sam Kavuma, visited Sector Two Headquarters, where they were received by the Sector Commander, Brigadier Joel Maiyo.

During the visit, Brigadier Maiyo briefed the AUSSOM leadership on the prevailing security situation, ongoing operations and activities being undertaken by KDF troops in support of the Mission's mandate. The briefing also highlighted operational priorities and the challenges confronting troops operating within the Sector.

The engagement provided an important platform for the Mission's strategic and operational leadership to assess developments on the ground, exchange perspectives with the Sector leadership and appreciate the contribution of KDF personnel towards advancing peace, security and stability in Somalia.

Despite heavy rainfall, Ambassador Diene and Lt Gen Kavuma proceeded to engage directly with KDF troops serving at the Sector Headquarters. The interaction enabled the senior leadership to hear from personnel operating on the ground and appreciate their experiences in a complex and demanding operational environment.

Addressing the troops, the AUSSOM leaders commended their professionalism, resilience and dedication to duty, acknowledging their contribution to the Mission's objectives. They encouraged the personnel to maintain high standards of discipline, teamwork and operational readiness as they continue executing their assigned responsibilities.

The engagement also reinforced the importance of effective leadership, communication and cohesion between Mission Headquarters, Sector commanders and troops deployed at the tactical level. Such interaction enables senior leadership to maintain situational awareness while ensuring operational priorities remain responsive to realities on the ground.

For KDF personnel, the visit provided an opportunity to interact directly with the Mission's senior leadership and receive guidance on the broader objectives of AUSSOM and the importance of their individual and collective contribution to the Mission.

The visit reaffirmed the KDF's continued role within AUSSOM and its contribution towards supporting security and stability in Somalia. It further underscored the importance of sustained leadership engagement, operational coordination and troop readiness in advancing the Mission's mandate and creating conditions for lasting peace and stability.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo