Tatari Marks 10 Years Of TV Innovation And Announces Forwardtm 2026 Speaker Lineup

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ten years in, still founder-led, independent and profitable, Tatari brings brands and industry leaders together in New York for its fifth annual forum on the future of TV advertising

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tatari, the leading platform for advertising across convergent TV, today marked its 10-year anniversary and announced the speaker lineup for Forward TM 2026, its fifth annual forum on the future of TV and digital advertising, taking place October 29 at The Glasshouse in New York City.

Tatari was founded in 2016 on a single premise: television should be as measurable, accessible, and performance-driven as digital. At the time, a brand often needed a seven-figure commitment to test TV advertising. Tatari built a way to test for a fraction of that, prove it, then scale. Today, more than 400 brands and agencies buy and measure TV through the platform.

The company has grown from a few employees to over three hundred. Tatari doubled revenue between 2023 and 2025 without adding headcount, a result the company attributes to machine learning and AI embedded across measurement, planning, and operations. It has done so while remaining profitable every year since its founding, without raising a single round of venture capital, and has continued to fund acquisitions and make strategic investments.

Nearly 80 percent of Tatari's media still transacts directly with publishers (via Upstream technology ) with no DSP, SSP, or intermediary fee in between. Ten years of direct campaigns have produced a TV dataset no competitor can replicate or buy: more than $9 billion in managed media spend, 1.4 trillion linear impressions, 54 billion streaming impressions and 300 terabytes of response data, growing by roughly 150 million events a day. This Foundational TV data set trains Tatari's AI Planning Engine, which weighs more than 45,000 linear rotations and tens of thousands of streaming placements to build and optimize media plans in seconds, and which now executes a growing share of the campaigns Tatari runs. The company's measurement and planning work has yielded 18 patents, and Tatari was named Ad Tech Innovation of the Year at the 2026 Convergent TV Awards.

"Ten years ago, we believed television could become every bit as measurable, accessible and performance-driven as digital. Today, that expectation has become the standard," said Philip Inghelbrecht, CEO and Co-Founder of Tatari. "We used machine learning in measurement from day one, so when AI advancements arrived, we were not scrambling to catch up or betting the company on it. We had a decade of real outcome data to work with. Our AI isn't a roadmap for the next chapter. It's already building and running a growing share of the campaigns on our platform today."

Looking Forward to the Next Era of TV

Forward TM is where Tatari's customers and its product roadmap meet. Each year, the company uses the forum to hear directly from the marketers it builds for and to introduce what it has built in response; this year's event will include new product announcements. It is also where Tatari makes its broader case: television doesn't perform in a silo. A TV campaign moves search volume, social engagement, and direct traffic. That's why the stage at ForwardTM belongs to the whole ecosystem surrounding TV: the founders of the platforms where audiences spend their time, the analysts and creators who track the market and consumer trends, and the brand marketers deciding where the next dollar goes.

Confirmed speakers include:



Scott Galloway, NYU Stern professor and serial entrepreneur

Steve Huffman, CEO and Co-Founder, Reddit

Cody Plofker, Operator, Advisor, former CEO of Jones Road Beauty

Oren Schauble, The Internet's Creative Director

Isabella Rusher, Director of Media, Liquid I.V.

Lucas Coyle, Director of Brand and Omnichannel Marketing, MANSCAPED

Rajiv Ragu, VP of Growth, Thorne Sidrah Althaus, VP, Digital Marketing, Avocado Green Brands



Sessions will cover how brands connect reach to revenue across the full funnel, how marketers capitalize on television's biggest cultural moments, and how AI is changing what it costs to plan, buy, and measure TV. Registration for ForwardTM 2026 is now open.

About Tatari

Tatari is building the infrastructure to modernize TV advertising for brands, agencies and publishers. More than 400 clients, including Calm, Tecovas, and Chime, use Tatari to plan, buy, and measure campaigns across streaming and linear TV. Tatari has been recognized by Business Insider as one of the Hottest Ad Tech Companies, by AdExchanger for Most Innovative TV Ad Tech, by Digiday as Best CTV Ad Platform, and by MarTech Breakthrough as Best CTV AdTech Platform. Tatari is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Los Angeles and New York. For more information, visit tatari.tv.

Media contact:

Kite Hill for Tatari

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