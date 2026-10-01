HOUSEHOLD DISINFECTANT MICROBAN 24 RETURNS TO MARKET WITH SAME 24-HOUR BACTERIA KILLING BENEFIT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Trusted disinfectant now available on Amazon just in time for cold and flu season

Huntersville, NC, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Household disinfectant Microban 24 today announced its return to the marketplace via Amazon in advance of cold and flu season. Microban 24 initially kills 99.9% of cold and flu viruses*. It also has the added benefit of killing 99.9% of bacteria that can live on hard, non-porous, non-food contact surfaces for up to 24 hours** after treatment, when used as directed.







Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Why Disinfecting High-Touch Surfaces Matters During Cold and Flu Season

“Cold and flu season is prime time when families should become most intentional about cleaning and disinfecting surfaces they touch often," said Jesse Turmenne, Sr. Microbiologist for Microban.

The CDC reports that respiratory illnesses typically rise in October and peak into winter.

According to Turmenne, as the weather cools, people spend more time indoors sharing high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, railings and more, so this is an important time to disinfect commonly shared surfaces, especially after there's been an illness in the household.

Continuous 24-Hour Bacteria Killing Benefit for Busy Households

Microban 24 has two household cleaning and protection products:



Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner

“These products sanitize surfaces by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria for up to 24 hours and helping to reduce bacterial transfer from surfaces touch after touch**,” said Turmenne.

In 2022, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration of Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner expanded to not only keep killing 99.9% of bacteria but also to provide 24-hour protection against viruses that cause the flu and COVID-19, on hard, non-porous surfaces, when used as directed.***

Microban 24 consumer cleaning and protection products are owned by W.M. Barr & Co. Inc., which recently updated the product line's packaging and launched a new distribution model through Amazon.

*Human Coronavirus, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza A H1N1.

**When used as directed, effective for 24 hours against Staphylococcus aureus & Klebsiella aerogenes bacteria. Microban 24 Hour Sanitizing Spray does not provide 24-hour residual virus protection.

*** Effective against Influenza A (H1N1) virus, Human Coronavirus, and SARS-Related Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) for 24 hours on hard non-porous surfaces.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Microban 24?

Microban 24 is a line of household cleaning products that clean, sanitize and disinfect hard, non-porous surfaces while providing continuous bacteria protection for up to 24 hours when used as directed.**

How does Microban 24 work?

Microban 24 kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses on treated surfaces, and continues killing bacteria for up to 24 hours** on treated hard, non-porous surfaces when used as directed. Unlike products that only sanitize with initial application, Microban 24 continues working even after multiple touches.

Microban 24 kills 99.9% of bacteria on contact and leaves behind a protective polymeric barrier. This barrier continuously fights and kills new bacteria for up to 24 hours, even if the treated hard surface is touched multiple times.

Does Microban 24 kill viruses and bacteria?

Yes. Microban 24 products initially kill bacteria and viruses on surfaces during disinfection. Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray also continues to kill 99.9% of bacteria for up to 24 hours** on treated hard, non-porous surfaces when used as directed.

Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner continues killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including the viruses that cause flu and COVID-19, for up to 24 hours*** on hard, non-porous surfaces, when used as directed.

Where can I buy Microban 24?

Microban 24 is available for purchase on Amazon. Consumers can visit Microban24.com for product information.

Why is Microban 24 useful during cold and flu season?

During fall and winter, people spend more time indoors and frequently touch shared surfaces such as doorknobs, countertops, light switches and appliance handles. Regular disinfecting of these high-touch surfaces is a household healthy habit during respiratory virus season.

What products are included in the Microban 24 line?

The Microban 24 household cleaning and protection lineup includes:



Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Has Microban 24 changed?

Microban 24 now features updated packaging and is returning to the marketplace through Amazon. The products continue to provide the same trusted 24-hour** bacteria-killing benefit, when used as directed, with the same formula.

What makes Microban 24 different?

Unlike products that sanitize only at the moment they're applied, Microban 24 provides ongoing bacteria protection on treated surfaces for up to 24 hours**, making it well suited for frequently touched areas throughout the home, like door handles, light switches, bathroom counters and desks. These are the places that often see repeated use throughout the day, making them an important part of regular household cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting routines.

What surfaces can Microban 24 be used on?

Microban 24 can be used on most treated hard, non-porous, non-food contact household surfaces, including door handles, light switches and bathroom counters.

Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray also kills bacteria when used as directed on soft surfaces such as couches, backpacks and coats.

Always follow the product label directions for proper use.

Is Microban 24 available?

Yes. After a period of limited availability, Microban 24 now features updated packaging and is available on Amazon, making it easier for consumers to incorporate its trusted 24-hour bacteria protection into their household cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting routines ahead of cold and flu season.

What should I disinfect during cold and flu season?

During cold and flu season, it's important to regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched household surfaces such as door handles, light switches, bathroom counters, desks and other hard, non-porous surfaces that are used throughout the day.

Microban 24 products disinfect surfaces against the viruses that cause the cold and flu.*

Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner continues to kill the virus that causes the flu on these treated surfaces for up to 24 hours*** when used as directed.

How often should I disinfect high-touch surfaces?

High-touch household surfaces should be cleaned and disinfected regularly, especially when cold and flu is present in your household.

Microban 24 products disinfect surfaces against the viruses that cause the cold and flu.*

Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner continues to kill the virus that causes the flu on these treated surfaces for up to 24 hours*** when used as directed.

About Microban ® 24

Microban® 24 is a line of household cleaning products designed to clean, sanitize and disinfect hard, non-porous, non-food contact surfaces while providing continuous bacteria protection for up to 24 hours when used as directed. These products provide 24-hour peace of mind protection by continuing to kill 99.9% of bacteria on treated surfaces for up to 24 hours even after multiple touches**. Microban 24 products, including Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray and Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner, are owned by W.M. Barr & Co. Inc. and are available for purchase on Amazon. W.M. Barr & Co. also plans to relaunch Microban 24 Bathroom Cleaner in early 2027. For more information, visit Microban24.com.

*Human Coronavirus, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), Influenza A H1N1.

**When used as directed, effective for 24 hours against Staphylococcus aureus & Klebsiella aerogenes bacteria. Microban 24 Hour Sanitizing Spray does not provide 24-hour residual virus protection.

*** Effective against Influenza A (H1N1) virus, Human Coronavirus, and SARS-Related Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) for 24 hours on hard non-porous surfaces.







Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray

Press Inquiries

Kris Naidl

knaidl [at] laughlin.com

