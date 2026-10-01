2026 Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational Welcomes Alonzo Mourning As Special Guest

Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational, A PGD Global Production

2026 Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational Announcement

Gordon Prouty, President of the Nevada Donor Network Foundation speaks at opening ceremonies at the 2025 Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational at Las Vegas Country Club

NBA legend and kidney transplant recipient Alonzo Mourning will headline the Oct. 5 golf tournament in support of the Nevada Donor Network Foundation

- Alonzo MourningLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nevada Donor Network Foundation will welcome back NBA champion, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Olympic gold medalist and kidney transplant recipient Alonzo Mourning as a special guest at the 2026 Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational on Monday, Oct. 5, at Las Vegas Country Club.The annual invitational brings together community leaders, health care professionals, transplant recipients, supporters and special guests for a day of golf and entertainment benefiting Nevada Donor Network Foundation and its work to advance organ, eye and tissue donation. Basketball legend and Hall of Famer Julius“Dr. J” Erving will also be in attendance.More than 109,000 Americans are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant, including nearly 700 Nevadans. In 2025, Nevada Donor Network facilitated 262 organ donations resulting in 795 lifesaving transplants and supported 5,633 tissue, ocular and birth tissue donations.“This event is more than a golf tournament, it's a celebration of hope, strength and life,” said Gordon Prouty, president of Nevada Donor Network Foundation.“Every swing supports our mission to honor heroic donors and their families, raise critical awareness and fund lifesaving programs for our community.”Mourning's connection to the mission is personal. After helping the U.S. men's basketball team win Olympic gold in 2000, he was diagnosed with a life-threatening kidney disease. He received a kidney transplant in 2003 and later returned to the NBA, winning a championship with the Miami Heat in 2006. The seven-time NBA All-Star has since become an advocate for organ donation and transplantation.“It's an incredible honor to be part of the Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational in Las Vegas,” Mourning said.“As a kidney transplant recipient, I understand firsthand the gift of life that organ donation provides. Golf is a passion of mine and a game that can be used to build awareness, celebrate donors and their families and inspire others to join in the Nevada Donor Network mission.”The Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational offers a full day of engaging activities. Participants can expect a premium golf experience, complete with a welcoming breakfast and warm-up session, allowing ample time for networking and preparation. The tournament itself will feature top-tier hospitality, including a gifting suite and on course entertainment throughout the day. The lush fairways and smooth greens at Las Vegas Country Club ensures an enjoyable golf round for all players.As a special feature, the tournament offers a clubhouse lounge for non-golfing guests to spectate, relax and socialize, enjoy music, specialty cocktails, and delicious cuisine. The day culminates with an awards dinner, celebrating the tournament's champions and honoring the life-saving work of the Nevada Donor Network Foundation.The invitational, produced by PGD Global, will feature a premium golf experience, gifting, entertainment and hospitality, followed by dinner, awards, and sunset celebration hosted by sisters and professional golfers, Nisha and Seema Sadekar.Sponsorship information is available at .ABOUT NEVADA DONOR NETWORKNevada Donor Network is a federally designated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organ procurement organization responsible for facilitating organ, tissue and cornea donation statewide. Founded in 1987, the organization coordinates the recovery and allocation of lifesaving organs and healing tissues for transplantation and research, provides education to hospital and community partners, and supports donor families throughout the donation process. Nevada Donor Network is a member of Donate Life Nevada. For more information, visit .ABOUT NEVADA DONOR NETWORK FOUNDATIONNevada Donor Network Foundation raises funds and resources to support and expand organ, eye and tissue donation programs through innovation, technology, education and community outreach. For more information, visit .ABOUT LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUBFounded in 1967, Las Vegas Country Club is a private, member-owned club in the heart of Las Vegas. Designed by renowned golf course architect Ed Ault, the historic course has hosted professional golf events and many of the game's most notable players throughout its history. For more information, visit .ABOUT PGD GLOBALFounded by former professional golfers and sisters Nisha and Seema Sadekar, Play Golf Designs Inc., known as PGD Global, is a golf marketing, creative and event production company specializing in experiences that connect golf with entertainment, fashion, culture and lifestyle. For more information, visit .MEDIA NOTE: Only credentialed media are invited to attend the 2026 Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational. Media access and interview opportunities are subject to availability and event protocols. Please contact... for more media requests and information.

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2025 Nevada Donor Network Foundation Full Feature Recap Video

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2026 Nevada Donor Network Foundation Golf Invitational Welcomes Alonzo Mourning As Special Guest News Provided By Play Golf Designs Inc. October 01, 2026, 18:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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