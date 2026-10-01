Wi-SUN Alliance Turns Spotlight On Brazil, Announces Projects Driving More Than 2 Million Wi-SUN Endpoint Deployments

Wi-SUN Alliance spotlights Brazil adoption of Wi-SUN FAN-enabled meters.

Phil Beecher is president and CEO of Wi-SUN Alliance.

Alliance will exhibit and present at the 18th Latin American Smart Grid Forum taking place in São Paulo, Brazil

- Phil Beecher, president and CEO of the Wi-SUN AllianceBEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wi-SUN Alliance, the global ecosystem promoting open, secure and interoperable wireless mesh networking for utilities and smart cities, today announced that its member companies are engaged in projects deploying more than 2 million Wi-SUNendpoints across 60 cities in Brazil for CPFL Energia and Cemig.Brazilian utilities increasingly seek open standards that support multi-vendor deployments and long asset lifecycles, aligning closely with Wi-SUN's value proposition, particularly following Wi-SUN's recent recognition as an ISO/IEC/IEEE standard. Brazil is currently the most active Wi-SUN market in Latin America, combining large-scale utility deployments, regulatory momentum and strong interest in open, interoperable smart-grid communications platforms. Earlier this year, CPFL Energia announced the deployment of over 250,000 Wi-SUN–enabled meters as part of its multi-year smart-meter modernization program.“Brazil is entering a major smart-grid expansion cycle driven by utility concession renewals, grid modernization programs and new metering requirements,” said Phil Beecher, president and CEO of the Wi-SUN Alliance.“Recent government initiatives are accelerating AMI deployments and establishing clearer requirements for smart-meter functionality. Utilities are increasingly evaluating Wi-SUN alongside other cellular communications technologies, with Wi-SUN proving particularly attractive where utilities want private, utility-controlled networks and long-term interoperability.”Wi-SUN Alliance Presence in BrazilWith hundreds of members across 46 countries, the Wi-SUN Alliance includes three promoter members, six contributor members and two adopter members active in smart-grid projects using Wi-SUN in Brazil alone. The ecosystem comprises both local and multinational companies, with the majority headquartered overseas. A full list of member companies can be found on the Wi-SUN website.Brazil's smart-grid market is also being shaped by new federal digitalization policies. Portaria Normativa MME No. 126/2026 establishes a near-term requirement for electricity distributors to deploy additional smart-metering systems equivalent to 2% of consumer units annually for 24 months beginning March 1, 2026, subject to the policy's conditions and permitted alternatives. Decree No. 12,068/2024 also establishes modernization and service-quality directions as part of the distribution-concession framework.Wi-SUN Participation in the Smart Grid ForumThe Wi-SUN Alliance and select member companies will have a Booth at the 18th Latin American Smart Grid Forum, taking place Oct. 6 and 7, 2026, at the Frei Caneca Convention Center in São Paulo. Supporting the event's theme,“Smart Grid and Open Market: The Consumer at the Center,” the Alliance will showcase its Wi-SUN-enabled meters and demonstrate how Wi-SUN solutions support Brazilian utilities and smart-city infrastructure.Additionally, Beecher will participate in Panel 5,“Distribution Operational Intelligence: AI, ADMS, DERMS, DSO, Data, Telecom and Cybersecurity,” at 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 7. The session will explore the digital architecture utilities need to operate millions of meters, sensors, distributed energy resources, flexible loads and active consumers in a secure, interoperable and efficient manner.To learn more, please stop by the Booth.About Wi-SUN AllianceThe Wi-SUN Alliance is a global industry organization focused on interoperable wireless solutions for smart utilities, smart cities and internet of things (IoT). Wi-SUN Field Area Network (FAN) technology is based on IEEE and IETF standards, and ISO/IEC/IEEE ratified it as ISO/IEC/IEEE 32857:2026. The Wi-SUN Alliance develops and manages certification programs for Wi-SUN technologies that support multi-vendor interoperability. The Alliance includes hundreds of member companies across 46 countries.For more information, visit .Wi-SUNand Wi-SUN Allianceare registered trademarks of the Wi-SUN Alliance.

Karla Villegas Pineda

Bodewell Group

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Wi-SUN Alliance Turns Spotlight on Brazil, Announces Projects Driving More Than 2 Million Wi-SUN Endpoint Deployments News Provided By Wi-SUN Alliance October 01, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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