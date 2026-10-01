Bridge Association Of REALTORS® Community Foundation Opens 2026 Grant Cycle, Sets Nov. 19 To Award 2026 Grants

BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Bridge Association of REALTORS® Community Foundation announced that its 2026 grant cycle is open, with applications accepted through October 15. The Foundation will award more than $30,000 in community grants to small non-profits in Albany, Berkeley, Emeryville, Kensington, Oakland and Piedmont. The presentation will include a reception for all grantees and Association members at the headquarters at 2855 Telegraph Ave, Berkeley on Thursday, November 19th 2026 from 4-7pm.



2026 Grant Cycle Now Open

Nonprofit organizations serving Albany, Berkeley, Emeryville, Kensington, Oakland, and Piedmont may apply for Community Foundation grants through October 15. Eligible applicants must hold 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status, or have a fiscal sponsor that does, and report an annual operating budget under $1,000,000.

Grants must fund a specific project or event taking place between December 1, 2026, and October 1, 2027, and may support new programs or project-specific salaries and stipends and cannot be used for general operating costs or regular salaries. Full eligibility guidelines and applications are available through the Bridge Association of REALTORS® website, BridgeAOR



Signature Gift to the Oral Lee Brown Foundation

The Association also recently awarded it's annual grant to the Oral Lee Brown Foundation.

Founded in 1987 by Oakland REALTOR® Oral Lee Brown, the Foundation committed to paying college tuition for an entire first-grade class at Brookfield Elementary School in East Oakland. The organization has since supported more than 200 students from low-income families with mentoring, tutoring, and funding toward higher education. For four decades the Foundation has helped East Oakland students break the cycle of poverty through education.

"Every year, these grant awards remind us how generously our members give back," said Patricia Bennett the Community Foundation Chair.



About the Bridge Association of REALTORS®

The Bridge Association of REALTORS® serves REALTOR® members across the San Francisco Bay Area, providing programs and services that support ethical, competent real estate practice and advance the preservation of property rights and community welfare.

Tia Hunnicutt

Bridge AOR

+1 510-848-4297

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Bridge Association of REALTORS® Community Foundation Opens 2026 Grant Cycle, Sets Nov. 19 to award 2026 grants News Provided By Bridge AOR October 01, 2026, 19:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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