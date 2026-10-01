From Personal Injury Lawyer To Digital Brand: Amanda Demanda To Share Meta Advertising Strategies At Pimcon

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney and legal marketing voice Amanda Demanda will be a featured speaker at the Personal Injury Mastermind Conference (PIMCon), where she will share practical strategies for using Facebook and Instagram advertising to build a stronger, more recognizable law firm brand.

Demanda will present “Meta Mastery: High-Performing Frameworks for Facebook & Instagram Ads” at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, October 5, at The Phoenician Resort.

During her presentation, Demanda will draw on her experience growing the Amanda Demanda brand through Meta advertising and digital marketing. She will break down the frameworks, strategies and real-world lessons that have helped shape her approach to building a modern personal injury practice and offer takeaways that other law firms can apply to their own marketing efforts.

For Demanda, effective legal advertising goes beyond simply putting an ad in front of a potential client. It is about creating a recognizable brand, understanding the audience and developing a consistent message across the platforms where people spend their time.

“Law firms are competing for attention in an incredibly crowded digital space,” said Demanda.“The goal isn't just to run more ads. It's to understand what makes people stop, pay attention and ultimately remember your firm. I'm excited to share what I've learned from building my own brand and give other lawyers frameworks they can actually use.”

Demanda has built a highly recognizable personal brand around personal injury law and social media. Her digital-first approach has made her a prominent voice on how lawyers can use social platforms to connect with audiences while growing their practices.

Her PIMCon presentation will focus specifically on Meta advertising, including Facebook and Instagram strategies designed to help law firms strengthen their digital presence and approach paid social advertising with a more deliberate framework.

PIMCon brings together personal injury attorneys and industry professionals for education, strategy and discussion focused on growing and improving modern personal injury practices.

About Amanda Demanda

Amanda Demanda is the founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers and a nationally recognized trial attorney with a focus on serious and catastrophic commercial truck accident litigation. She currently serves as President of the Miami-Dade Trial Lawyers Association.

She has built one of the most visible plaintiff firms in the country, with offices in Miami, Tampa, Houston, Dallas, and throughout Florida and Texas, allowing her team to handle high-stakes cases across key transportation corridors.

Known for blending courtroom skill with strategic insight, Amanda brings a people-first, safety-driven approach to complex trucking and personal injury cases, with a focus on accountability and real-world impact.

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