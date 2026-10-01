Fairstead Celebrates Completion Of Transformative, $26 Million Rehabilitation Of Coppertree Village In Houston With Ribbon-Cutting And Community Day



Elected officials, community leaders, financial partners and residents celebrated Coppertree Village at a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community day on Sept. 24, 2026.

Renovations at the 324-unit affordable community included in-unit and exterior upgrades, energy efficiency improvements, upgraded amenities, security upgrades and new community spaces.



HOUSTON, Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairstead, a leading national real estate company committed to creating, preserving and improving affordable housing, hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and community day on Thursday, Sept. 24, to celebrate the completion of a $26 million rehabilitation of Coppertree Village, a 324-unit fully affordable housing community in Houston's Acres Homes neighborhood.

The rehabilitation included significant upgrades to apartment interiors and building exteriors, enhancements to community amenities and security features, and the redevelopment of the property's outdoor playground. Located at 1415 West Gulf Bank Road, Coppertree Village features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom residences across 19 residential buildings and is owned and managed by Fairstead. Following the ribbon-cutting, residents joined project partners and community leaders for a day of music, face painting, balloon art, games, arts and crafts, and refreshments.

“This celebration at Coppertree Village reflects our commitment to not only preserving affordable housing, but to serving residents through dedicated property management operations. We are proud to have transformed Coppertree into a place where residents can thrive and are eager to build on that momentum in serving our more than 2,000 homes across Houston and Texas,” said Katelyn Andrews, Director, Public Affairs at Fairstead.

“Coppertree Village is a testament to what can be achieved through strong public-private partnerships and a shared commitment to preserving and improving affordable housing,” said Ryan Mendez, President of the Houston Housing Finance Corporation Board of Directors.“The completion of this project marks the revitalization of a long-standing asset, strengthening housing stability for the residents and preserving affordability for communities that need it most.”

“Quality affordable housing is the foundation of a strong community, as it is essential to ensuring all Houston residents have access to the stability and opportunity that quality housing provides,” said Willie Davis, Houston City Council Member, At-Large Position 2.“The transformation of Coppertree Village represents an impactful investment in the Acres Homes neighborhood that will have a long-term impact on the daily lives of hundreds of families.”

“The transformation of Coppertree Village is an important investment in Acres Homes and in the families who call this community home,” said Tarsha Jackson, Houston City Council Member, District B.“These improvements provide residents with safer, more comfortable and more welcoming homes, while preserving affordable housing for the people who need it. I appreciate Fairstead and its partners for their investment in Coppertree Village and their commitment to the continued revitalization of our community.”

“When we preserve housing like Coppertree Village, we're helping families stay in the neighborhoods they already call home,” said Tiffany D. Thomas, Houston City Council Member, District F.“Residents now have updated apartments and a safer place for their children to play, without having to leave Acres Homes to find it. Thank you to every partner who invested in this community as we continue working to expand access to affordable housing across the City of Houston.”

“Coppertree is my home, and I've been so proud to see the positive change that Fairstead has made here. I love the renovations and am so appreciative of the changes management has made to make Coppertree a safer, nicer place to call home,” said Yolanda Mallet, a Coppertree Village resident.

The rehabilitation included:



Renovated kitchens with new cabinetry, countertops and ENERGY STAR® refrigerators and dishwashers.

Upgraded bathrooms with new plumbing fixtures, lighting and vanities.

New ENERGY STAR® LED lighting and ceiling fans, and luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring throughout residences.

Exterior improvements, including ENERGY STAR® windows, as well as new window treatments, roofing, siding and new staircases and balconies.

A new outdoor playground.

A reimagined community building with a leasing office, Wi-Fi-enabled computer lab, community kitchen and library. Enhanced security, including perimeter fencing and controlled vehicular access.



Notes R4 Capital managing director, Paul Connolly,“Partnering with a committed developer like Fairstead, expedites the creation and preservation of affordable housing in growing metro areas such as Houston. R4 is proud to be a part of this project. Coppertree Village sets the bar high for the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program. It shows that affordable housing can be indistinguishable from market-rate properties. Offering affordable rents provides critical housing access where it's needed most.”

Financial partners on the rehabilitation included R4 Capital and Woodforest National Bank. Fairstead acquired Coppertree in September 2021, and renovations were completed in August 2025. Coppertree Village is one of five communities owned and managed by Fairstead in Houston. The company – which ranked number one nationally in completing substantial rehabilitations in 2025 – manages nearly 2,000 units across the city and more than 30,000 affordable homes nationwide across 28 states.

About Fairstead

Fairstead is a purpose-driven real estate firm dedicated to building affordable communities across the country. Fairstead's commitment to communities is realized through a comprehensive platform that leverages in-house expertise in acquisitions, development, construction, asset management, and property management. Headquartered in New York, with regional headquarters in Colorado, Florida, and Washington, D.C., Fairstead owns and manages 30,000 apartments across 28 states. For more information, visit .

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