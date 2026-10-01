SCTE Techexpo26 Showcases The Technology Powering The Connected Future

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Speakers and Industry Leaders from AMC Global Media, Armstrong, AT&T, Comcast, Google, Liberty Latin America, Midco, Rogers, Spectrum, T-Mobile, Verizon and More Gathered in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®, has wrapped up a highly successful TechExpo26. One of North America's largest and most influential broadband events welcomed over 245 speakers, more than 300 exhibitors and thousands of industry leaders from over 50 countries in Atlanta for three days of conversations, collaboration and innovation focused on what's next for broadband.

The event explored the technologies transforming networks and the experiences they enable-from AI and automation to multi-access convergence, cybersecurity, network reliability, streaming infrastructure and the workforce required to operationalize them.

Under the theme“Convergence Powered. Experience Perfected.”, TechExpo26 demonstrated how the industry is moving beyond individual access technologies toward increasingly intelligent, integrated networks designed to deliver seamless experiences.

“This year's TechExpo26 featured a range of new solutions reflecting the rapidly advancing state of broadband architecture,” said Mark Bridges, President and CTO at CableLabs.“Seamless connectivity, along with AI integration for operations, edge computing and differentiated services, is becoming essential to evolving networks while improving reliability and the in-home experience.”

TechExpo26 was co-hosted by Spectrum and AMC Global Media, bringing perspectives from both the network and the experiences those networks make possible. Their participation underscored an important theme throughout the event: as connectivity, applications and customer expectations evolve together, collaboration across the technology ecosystem is becoming increasingly important.

“This year's TechExpo was a powerful moment of collaboration, bringing our industry together to share ideas and advance the products and experiences that unlock the full potential of evolving multi-gig networks,” said Maria Popo, SCTE president and CEO.“Across the sessions and show floor, we explored how AI and the convergence of broadband, mobile and media can deliver better customer experiences. Just as important were the discussions about preparing our workforce and protecting the networks our communities depend on. With TechExpo26 now concluded, work is already underway to turn greater capacity into more innovative and reliable services that customers use every day.”

White House National Cyber Director Hon . Sean Cairncross and NCTA President & CEO Cory Gardner were featured in a discussion focused on policy and cybersecurity. Broadband networks support daily communications, emergency response and public services, making cybersecurity and infrastructure protection essential.

Industry leaders from Spectrum and AMC Global Media kicked off the program with fresh perspectives on how broadband is no longer defined by isolated access technologies, but by intelligent, converged networks that adapt in real time to applications, operations and customer experiences.

All headliner sessions are available on demand here.

STRIKE Update

In 2025, STRIKE (Strategic Threat Response & Infrastructure Knowledge Exchange) was formed to combat rising theft, intentional attacks and vandalism targeting critical U.S. broadband infrastructure. Its inaugural meeting was held at TechExpo25 in Washington, D.C., and it has since expanded to include additional participants from across the industry, including through the launch of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Subcommittee (CIPS).

Chaired by Chris Snyder of Spectrum, CIPS includes representatives from AT&T, Lumen, Midco, Optimum, T-Mobile, Verizon and Zayo and is developing industrywide standards and operational practices, including a consistent approach to preserving and documenting evidence to help law enforcement investigate and prosecute attacks. Read more about STRIKE and CIPS here.

TechExpo26 at a Glance



More than 1,280 unique companies from more than 50 countries

More than 300 exhibitors, sponsors and partners, including more than 50 first-time exhibitors More than 245 speakers and thought leaders, including more than 25 unique operator companies



Celebrating Excellence

Industry leaders were honored for their exceptional leadership, contributions and achievements during the SCTE Industry Awards. This year's honorees included:



Excellence in Learning & Development: Jeffrey Straitiff, Armstrong

Excellence in Standards: Thomas J. Kolze, Ph.D., Broadcom Corporation

Member of the Year: Cody Bunnell, ISG Inc

Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Rising Leader Award: Bahman Rashidi, Ph.D., Comcast SCTE Hall of Fame: Patrick Murphy, retired longtime broadband industry executive, former EVP and CTO of Astound Broadband; Charlotte Field, Crystal Eye Technology Partners and SCTE Foundation Board of Directors



SCTE TechExpo 2027

Planning has already begun for TechExpo27, which will be held in Denver, Sept. 28–30, 2027, with the goal of continuing to build the future together.

About SCTE

SCTE is the leading organization for broadband telecommunications and technology, serving members worldwide. As the industry's trusted source for technical standards, workforce training, and community engagement, SCTE helps professionals and organizations prepare for the future of connectivity. Through certifications, hands-on learning, and global collaboration, SCTE powers the growth and innovation of the broadband industry.

Media Contacts:

Ann Finnie, Director of Communications

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(669) 777-9036

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Albert Heape

Bob Gold & Associates

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(310) 320-2010

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at