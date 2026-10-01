Florida Department Of Elder Affairs Releases“Florida Flavors,” Honoring Florida Seniors And Generations Of Recipes In Celebration Of America's 250Th Birthday

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TALLAHASSEE, FLA., Oct. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) is celebrating America's 250th birthday by honoring Florida's seniors and the generations of history and heritage they have preserved through Florida Flavors, a collection of recipes carefully curated from communities all cross the Sunshine State.

The recipes and stories in Florida Flavors bring Florida's rich history to life and showcases how uniquely different each area of the state is for culinary inspirations. For example, Jacki Muehlenbein of Havana in Gadsden County was inspired to create her Crockpot Cola Ham reflecting the connection her hometown has to Coca-Cola and the tobacco crops. Kimberly Borsheim of Bradenton also shared her grandmother Ruth's pound cake recipe. Grandma Ruth baked more than 20 pound cakes each year and became a legend in the community for her delicious gifts to friends, family and neighbors.

“Putting Florida Flavors together gave us the opportunity to celebrate the stories and traditions that seniors across Florida have carried with them and shared with their families,” said Secretary Michelle Branham.“We truly enjoyed learning the history behind these recipes - behind each dish is a memory about family, place and the people who came before us. Jacki's ham brings together a family memory, a piece of Gadsden County history and a taste of north Florida. Kimberly's grandmother Ruth used her pound cake to bring townspeople together and share something special with everyone around her. These are the stories we want to remember and celebrate as we pass them on to our next generations.”

Florida Flavors pays tribute to the seniors who have helped preserve family traditions that make Florida so unique, richly varied and special. As America celebrates its 250th birthday, this vibrant cookbook honors the foundation of family – which is truly the heartbeat of our nation.

DOEA encourages Floridians to celebrate a senior in their life by sharing a meal, asking about a favorite family recipe or taking the time cook that recipe alongside a loved one. These simple practices and conversations help preserve the stories, traditions and history that make Florida home.

CONTACT: DOEA Communications Florida Department of Elder Affairs (850) 414-2000...