Howe Allen Group Announces Strategic Move To Become Howe Allen Group Powered By Revolv

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Partnership combines Howe Allen Group's decades of Fairhaven real estate experience with revolv's technology, marketing, and operational resources

FAIRHAVEN, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Howe Allen Group is joining forces with revolv, bringing together decades of real estate expertise in the Fairhaven area with powerful technology, marketing, and operational systems designed to expand theteam's reach and support its continued growth.Operating as Howe Allen Group powered by revolv, the team will combine its deep community relationships andextensive local market knowledge with resources designed to help agents reach more buyers and sellers, better servetheir clients, and build lasting real estate businesses.The move reflects a natural alignment between two real estate organizations that share a commitment to personalservice, local communities, and investment in their people.Each brings distinct strengths to the partnership: Howe Allen Group's established presence, reputation, and experiencein Fairhaven, and revolv's technology, systems, marketing capabilities, and agent support infrastructure.“Howe and his team bring decades of experience and relationships that can only be built by showing up for a communityyear after year,” said Cory DaSilva, Managing Broker of revolv.“We bring the technology, marketing, and support tohelp them take that further. We share the same values and the same commitment to our agents and clients. That makesthis a strong fit for both of us.”revolv takes its name from real estate and evolution, reflecting the company's focus on combining traditionalrelationship-driven real estate with modern tools and systems.Boutique in size by design, revolv invests directly in its agents and teams, providing access to specialized technology, marketing resources, operational support, and hands-on leadership.For Howe Allen Group, the partnership represents a strategic step forward-expanding the team's capabilities and reachwhile building on the local expertise and personal service that have established its reputation throughout the Fairhaven area.“Our job is to make it easier for great agents to do their best work,” DaSilva said.“That means investing our time andmoney, putting useful systems in place, and being available when they need us. When we take good care of our agents,they can take better care of their clients.”Howe Allen will continue to lead and grow Howe Allen Group powered by revolv, preserving the personal service,local identity, and community relationships that have long defined the team.The partnership also strengthens revolv's broader presence in Fairhaven, creating opportunities for real estateprofessionals to build their businesses either as members of Howe Allen Group powered by revolv or as individualagents affiliated directly with revolv.About Howe Allen Group Howe Allen Group is a Fairhaven-based real estate team known for its local market expertise, longstanding community relationships, and commitment to highly personalized client service. Led by Howe Allen, the group has built its reputation through decades of experience serving buyers, sellers, and property owners throughout Fairhaven and the surrounding South Coast communities.About revolvrevolv is an independent, locally owned real estate brokerage built around the belief that great agents perform at their highest level when they have exceptional support behind them. The company combines technology, marketing, operational resources, training, and hands-on leadership to help agents and teams grow while maintaining their individual identities and client relationships.

Cory DaSilva

revolv

+1 508-644-8995

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Howe Allen Group Announces Strategic Move to Become Howe Allen Group powered by revolv News Provided By revolv October 01, 2026, 18:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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