NY Mental Health Center Names Dr. Nidhi Sharoha Director Of Psychiatry And Clinical Strategy

Expanded leadership role will support rapid growth, strengthen clinical processes, and improve the experience of patients and providers.

- Corry Prohens, Practice Director, NYMHCSYOSSET, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NY York Mental Health Center (NYMHC) announced the appointment of Dr. Nidhi Sharoha as Director of Psychiatry and Clinical Strategy. In this expanded role, Dr. Sharoha will help the practice build the clinical processes and support systems needed to sustain rapid growth while maintaining responsive, personalized care.Dr. Sharoha will work closely with clinical leadership, clinicians, and administrative teams to strengthen documentation practices, communication, coverage arrangements, training, and the systems that support day-to-day care. Her work will focus on creating clear, consistent processes that help providers do their jobs effectively and make it easier for patients to get the support they need.“As we grow, we want the experience of being part of our practices to keep getting better, for both patients and providers,” said Corry Prohens, Founder and Practice Director of NYMHC.“That takes more than adding clinicians. It takes clear communication, reliable coverage, practical training, and systems that work well together. Nidhi brings clinical experience and a thoughtful approach to leadership that will help us build that foundation.”A board-certified psychiatrist with expertise in general adult psychiatry, consultation-liaison psychiatry, and women's mental health, Dr. Sharoha brings leadership experience across academic institutions, community based initiatives and virtual psychiatry. She will continue providing patient care alongside her new responsibilities.Dr. Sharoha's initiatives will include identifying gaps in existing workflows, improving coordination between clinical and administrative teams, and helping clinicians access the information, training, and support they need. Clinician feedback will help guide these efforts, with an emphasis on reducing unnecessary administrative work, supporting professional satisfaction, and strengthening continuity of care.“Good clinical care depends on what happens between appointments as well as during them,” said Dr. Sharoha.“How we communicate, document care, arrange coverage, and support our clinicians all affect the patient experience. I'm excited to work with our teams to understand what is working, address what could be better, and build processes that make their daily work easier as we grow.”The appointment reflects NYMHC's continued investment in clinical leadership and the infrastructure needed to support a growing network of mental health professionals and patients.About NY Mental Health CenterNY Mental Health Center provides therapy and psychiatric care through telehealth to patients in New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The practice combines insurance participation, personalized patient support, and a collaborative team approach to make mental health care more accessible.Media ContactCorry Prohens...844-263-0400

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NY Mental Health Center Names Dr. Nidhi Sharoha Director of Psychiatry and Clinical Strategy News Provided By NY Mental Health Center October 01, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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