Sachin Dev Burman's Musical Legacy Continues To Inspire Generations: Tripura CM

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 2 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has paid tribute to legendary singer and composer Sachin Dev Burman on his birth anniversary, recalling his immense contribution to Indian music and his enduring connection with the state.

Speaking at a programme organised at Rabindra Shatabarshiki Bhawan here on Thursday, CM Saha said that Sachin Dev Burman's journey from his roots in the erstwhile Royal family of Tripura to becoming one of India's most celebrated musicians was an inspiration for the younger generation.

The Chief Minister added that the state government had donated the house associated with the legendary musician, who belonged to the Royal family but remained grounded despite his aristocratic background.

"He belonged to the Royal family, where he had access to everything, but he left it all behind and created his own identity," CM Saha said.

He recalled that Sachin Dev Burman was born in Comilla, now in Bangladesh, and said the folk traditions, melodies and songs of the region deeply influenced his musical sensibilities.

CM Saha said that Burman later moved to Kolkata and subsequently to Mumbai, where he established himself as one of India's most influential singers and composers.

His distinctive musical style and songs continue to remain popular in India and abroad, he added.

"Today is his birth anniversary. I extend my greetings to the people of Tripura and the entire country on this occasion. It is a matter of pride that such a great singer and composer was born in connection with Tripura," the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Saha, who holds the Information and Cultural Affairs portfolio, described Burman as a self-made personality who carved out a place for himself in the world of music through determination and hard work rather than relying on his royal background.

He said that Burman's ability to blend classical traditions, including elements of Dhrupad and Hindustani classical music, with folk melodies gave his compositions a distinctive character that continues to resonate with music lovers.

"Music is something that remains in everyone's heart," CM Saha added.

The Chief Minister urged the younger generation to learn more about Burman's life, musical journey and determination, saying his life could inspire people, particularly the youth, to pursue their goals with dedication and self-confidence.

Information and Cultural Affairs Secretary Kiran Gitte, Director of Information and Cultural Affairs Bimbisar Bhattacharya and other officials were present at the programme.