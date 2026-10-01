Technology, Youth Talent Key To Innovation And Building 'Viksit Bharat': Tripura CM

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Oct 2 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that technology and the talent of the state's youth must be combined to encourage innovation and contribute to the building of a developed India.

The Chief Minister on Thursday added that the future generation will be more technology-dependent and there is no dearth of talent among the students and youth of the state.

"We need to combine technology with their talent. If we can combine technology with talent, they will be able to involve themselves more in innovative work," CM Saha said after launching various schemes for the youths.

He launched the Seva First Innovation Challenge 2026 and the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana for the 2025-26 academic year, besides inaugurating Digi-SAPNE 3.0.

CM Saha also formally inaugurated the renovated and redeveloped auditorium.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised connecting students and youth with technology to achieve the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

He added that the state government wanted to utilise the talent and innovative thinking of students and youth for development, adding that they would play a key role in building a developed India.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suggested using the innovative thinking of students and youth more to build a developed India. In the 'Mann Ki Baat' programmes, he guides students and youth on the right path and also acknowledges their innovative thinking. The state government is also keen to use their ideas for the development of the state," CM Saha said.

He added that the Seva First Innovation Challenge focuses on ideas relating to a clean and stable India, a prosperous India, a healthy and integrated India, an educated and skilled India, and a secure India.

The Chief Minister said the Mukhyamantri Yuba Yogayog Yojana had benefited 63,249 people over the past five years, with each beneficiary receiving Rs 5,000.

At the programme, CM Saha handed over grant cheques of Rs 10 lakh each to 10 young entrepreneurs selected under Digi-SAPNE 3.0 to support their startups.

Digi-SAPNE 3.0 is aimed at supporting technology-driven startups in the Northeast through mentorship, business acceleration, investor connections and other ecosystem support.

The programme was attended by Higher Education Minister Kishor Barman, Information Technology and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Sikkim Manipal University Vice Chancellor Gopalakrishna Prabhu, MeitY Software Industry Promotion Division official Rajeshwar Singh Jenwar, Secretary of the IT and Finance Department P.K. Goyal, and Secretary to the Chief Minister Kiran Gitte, among others.