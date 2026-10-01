Haryana CM Bats For Sustainable Farming, Higher Yield With Less Water

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that in view of changing climatic conditions and increasing pressure on natural resources, it is imperative to promote agricultural practices that can achieve higher production with less water and fewer resources in the state. Sustainable cotton production, crop diversification and conservation of water resources are not only the need of the hour but also a roadmap for a secure agricultural system for future generations.

The Chief Minister was addressing farmers, agricultural scientists and experts associated with the agriculture sector after inaugurating the two-day Agriculture Fair (Rabi) at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, Hisar, on Thursday. On the occasion, he visited the agriculture exhibition and gathered information about the latest agricultural technologies, improved seeds, farm machinery and other agricultural products displayed for farmers at various stalls.

Agriculture Fair: A Platform for Knowledge Exchange

According to a release, the Chief Minister said that the Agriculture Fair is an important platform for the exchange of knowledge and technology between farmers and scientists. Farmers get information about improved rabi seeds, modern agricultural techniques, machinery, crop management and the latest research taking place in the agriculture sector at one place.

Focus on 'White Gold' - Cotton Cultivation

Promoting Mechanisation to Tackle Labour Shortage

Referring to the cotton-picking machine displayed at the fair, he said that the machine can pick cotton from one acre in an hour and takes half the time compared to manual picking. The Chief Minister said that the Haryana Government is promoting machines for cotton picking and sugarcane peeling, along with other such technologies, so that the area under cotton and sugarcane cultivation does not decline due to labour shortages.

The Chief Minister said that cotton is one of the important cash crops of Haryana. It is particularly linked to the livelihood of lakhs of farming families in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar and adjoining areas. Therefore, he said,“We proudly call it white gold.” He said that the agricultural university and the Cotton Research Centre in Sirsa have done commendable work in developing new varieties, better seeds and scientific crop management.

He said that cotton cultivation is also facing new challenges. Weather patterns are changing rapidly. Therefore, agricultural technologies and seed varieties that can better withstand changing weather conditions and pests need to be developed rapidly.

The Chief Minister said that 257 Cotton Farmers' Field Schools have been organised to provide information on such measures for cotton cultivation. More than 7,000 farmers have been sensitised at their cotton fields about identifying harmful pests from sowing to picking of cotton and their effective management for obtaining higher yields. Besides, measures to increase profits through low-cost cotton production have been explained at 167 farmer fairs.

Crop Diversification and Water Conservation

He said that crop diversification is another important aspect of the theme of this fair.“If there is water, there is agriculture, there is a village and there is life. Haryana has made a major contribution to the country's food security, but we also need to be concerned about our groundwater. We need to move towards farming that produces more and better output with less water. Growing the same type of crops continuously affects soil health. Traditionally growing wheat and paddy requires high water consumption, while the entire world is facing a water crisis. Therefore, we need to adopt pulses, oilseeds and crops that require less water," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the government is implementing the Mera Pani-Meri Virasat scheme to promote such crops. Under this scheme, farmers who grow alternative crops or leave their fields fallow are provided financial assistance of Rs 8,000 per acre. So far, financial assistance of Rs 166.34 crore has been provided to 1.59 lakh farmers for sowing alternative crops in place of paddy on 2.34 lakh acres. (ANI)

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