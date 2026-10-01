'Mere Rehte' From 'Prahaar' Unveiled, Captures Love For The Country

'Prahaar' Unveils Patriotic First Song 'Mere Rehte'

Following the release of a powerful trailer, the makers of 'Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam' have finally unveiled the film's first song, 'Mere Rehte', which essentially captures a deeply personal emotion of loving one's country and a love that gives one the courage to stand as its shield against any threat. Composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the music video further brings the song's emotion to life through powerful visuals concerning Mumbai that has witnessed the terror attacks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries)

It takes viewers back to the people, places and moments that became part of the city's collective memory, while introducing the man who chose to fight what came next through India's justice system. The visuals further capture the weight of that night and the battle that followed, offering a stirring glimpse into the world of 'Prahaar' and Ujjwal Nikam's pursuit of justice.

At the heart of 'Mere Rehte' is the idea of a man becoming a shield for the country he loved - not as a soldier or a cop, but as a lawyer.

Vishal Mishra on Creating the Patriotic Anthem

Speaking about the track, Vishal Mishra referred to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.“Mumbai is our lifeline. When I heard the vision behind 'Mere Rehte', I knew it would come very naturally to me. My love for the country runs very deep, and a huge part of my heart belongs to powerful music like this, which fills our hearts with pride and patriotism instantly. The spirit of Prahaar is rooted in courage, duty and standing up for the country, and 'Mere Rehte' carries that same thought - that as long as we stand, nothing can reach our nation," as per a press release.

About the Film

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, 'Prahaar – The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam' stars Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, and is directed by Avinash Arun. The film is set to hit theatres on October 16, 2026. (ANI)

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