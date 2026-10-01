2.12-Metre Gold Bar, World's Tallest, Wows Visitors At Sharjah Jewellery Show

Visitors to the 58th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show at Expo Centre Sharjah are turning their attention to one of the exhibition's most striking displays - the world's tallest gold bar, which holds an official Guinness World Records title and is showcased by BTC.

The gold bar measures 2.12 metres (6 feet 11.5 inches), making it the world's tallest gold bar, according to the official Guinness World Records certificate.

Designed in the form of a golden ruler, the record-breaking piece combines its exceptional dimensions with a distinctive visual presentation, allowing visitors to engage directly with the display.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The gold bar also offers visitors an interactive experience through the“Measure Your Height in Gold” concept. Visitors can stand beside the bar, compare their height with its towering length, and take photographs next to it.

Displayed vertically on a dedicated platform featuring the exhibition's branding, the gold bar is accompanied by the Guinness World Records certificate, which documents the achievement and officially identifies the bar as the record holder.

Its presence at the exhibition offers a distinctive approach to showcasing gold, combining the value of the precious metal with innovative design and visual appeal. Its exceptional height allows visitors to experience a gold piece on an unusual scale and to interact with it directly.

BTC's participation in the record-breaking piece forms part of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, taking place at Expo Centre Sharjah from 30 September to 4 October 2026.

The exhibition features more than 500 brands from 19 countries, spanning an area exceeding 30,000 square metres, alongside five international pavilions from Hong Kong, India, Italy, Singapore and Thailand.

With a history spanning more than five decades, the exhibition continues to bring together jewellery houses, brands, designers, manufacturers, buyers and sector professionals, while showcasing the latest designs and collections featuring gold, diamonds, precious gemstones and watches.

Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show reinforces Sharjah's position as a global hub Gold dress weighing over 10kg, new diamond designs unveiled in Sharjah Dubai to construct world's first street made of gold