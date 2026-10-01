Airtel Money Targets $7 Billion Valuation In IPO Boost For London
The company said on Thursday it planned to sell 270 million shares at £1.96 each in its initial public offering, raising about $703 million ahead of its planned mid-October debut.Recommended For You
London's stock market has shrunk over the past decade as companies have sought higher valuations elsewhere, prompting Britain to simplify listing rules in a bid to attract more issuers.
At about $703 million, the offering would be London's largest IPO since Fermi Inc's dual listing in September 2025, according to Dealogic data.
The targeted valuation is slightly below the reported $800 million deal size that would have made Airtel Money the biggest London IPO in five years.
Following the offering, Airtel Money is expected to have a free float of about 16.5%, supporting trading liquidity while allowing existing shareholders to retain majority ownership.
Selling shareholders include TPG-backed private equity investor The Rise Fund II Aurora, Qatari sovereign wealth fund Qatar Holding, payments firm Mastercard and telecoms investor Chimetech.
Airtel Africa is expected to remain a long-term strategic shareholder after the IPO.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment