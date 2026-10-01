Why 'Cross-Border' Payments Could Become An Obsolete Term

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The future of financial services may not be about making international payments faster or cheaper. Instead, it could be about making the concept of“cross-border” finance disappear altogether.

That is the view emerging from executives building the infrastructure that powers global money movement, as businesses increasingly operate across jurisdictions, currencies and financial systems. The trend reflects a growing demand for seamless financial experiences in a world where commerce, employment and investment are becoming less tied to national boundaries.

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“Money doesn't naturally have borders. Financial infrastructure created them,” said Muhamad Masri, CEO of fintech platform Pyypl.

The shift is being driven by changing customer behaviour. Today, individuals can live in one country, work for a company in another, receive income in a different currency and hold part of their wealth digitally. Businesses, meanwhile, may be incorporated in one market, sell into another and pay suppliers across several regions.

Yet the financial infrastructure supporting these activities remains fragmented. Different banking systems, payment rails, currencies, regulations and settlement mechanisms often force companies to stitch together multiple providers to move money internationally.

According to Masri, the next opportunity lies in removing that complexity from the customer experience.“Customers shouldn't have to understand or manage all of that complexity,” he said.

The evolution reflects a broader transformation underway in the fintech sector. Many companies that started by offering consumer-facing financial products are increasingly focusing on the infrastructure layers beneath them, including payments, compliance, foreign exchange, card issuing and cross-border connectivity.

Masri said that building consumer products across multiple markets required substantial underlying infrastructure, leading to a realisation that“the infrastructure underneath the product can be more valuable than the product itself.”

The same challenges that affect consumers are now appearing at a larger scale for businesses. Companies often rely on a patchwork of banks, payment providers, FX platforms, compliance systems and digital asset services to manage international transactions.

At the same time, the boundaries between traditional financial services and newer technologies are becoming less distinct.

“We're also seeing traditional finance, digital assets and technology increasingly converge,” Masri said.“I don't think the future belongs exclusively to one rail, one form of money or one financial system.”

Instead, he argued that the opportunity lies in connecting different systems while keeping the underlying complexity invisible.“The opportunity is in connecting these worlds responsibly and making the complexity underneath increasingly invisible to the customer.”

That vision suggests the next stage of fintech competition may focus less on individual products and more on the infrastructure that links disparate financial ecosystems together.

As global business becomes increasingly digital and location-independent, industry players are beginning to ask what financial networks should look like in the coming decade. As Masri put it:“We're asking a much more fundamental question: What should financial infrastructure look like for the next decade?”

The answer, increasingly, may be a world where consumers and businesses no longer need to think about borders when moving money.