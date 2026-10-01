Dubai Attracts International Investment As UAE Strengthens Global Position

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE is continuing to attract international businesses and investment as the country strengthens its economic and regulatory framework and positions itself as a hub for global capital, while Dubai remains a key centre for companies looking to establish a presence in the region.

The trend is being seen across a range of sectors, from financial services and technology to construction, development and other parts of the real economy, as international companies assess opportunities in a market supported by expanding economic activity and infrastructure.

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Dubai's role as a regional business and investment centre has also seen growing interest from international developers seeking to participate in the emirate's residential, commercial and mixed-use development pipeline.

Against this backdrop, Kazakhstan-based development and construction group BI Group is establishing a permanent operation in Dubai, marking its formal expansion into the UAE market.

The company said the Dubai-based platform will oversee its development activities, partnerships and project delivery in the UAE. Its initial residential portfolio comprises three developments, with further residential and mixed-use opportunities under evaluation.

Its next planned launch is Meydan Horizon, which forms part of a wider pipeline the company is assessing in Dubai.

The UAE's broader investment appeal was recently highlighted by Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, chief executive officer of the UAE Capital Market Authority, who said the country had consolidated its position as a global destination for capital.

Speaking during a fireside chat at the AFCM Annual Conference – Abu Dhabi 2026, Al Awadhi attributed this to the resilience of the UAE economy, the development of its legislative and regulatory framework and the country's ability to respond to changing conditions.

He said global capital had become increasingly sophisticated in identifying and pricing risks, while discussions with asset managers, banks and financial institutions in Hong Kong, India and other international markets had pointed to changing perceptions of geopolitical risk in the region.

For BI Group, the Dubai expansion represents a move into one of the region's most established property markets. The company said it plans to build its presence locally and eventually expand from individual projects into larger, master-planned communities.

Founded in Kazakhstan in 1995, BI Group has grown from a regional construction business into an international group involved in investment, master planning, design, engineering, construction, development and asset management.

In its established markets, the company develops large residential districts known as“BigVilles”, combining housing with public spaces, landscaping, education, retail and community infrastructure.

Aidyn Rakhimbayev, chief executive officer of BI Group Holding, said the company intended to build a long-term business in the UAE, while Ruslan Yembergenov, CEO of BI Group UAE, said the Dubai operation had been built around a locally based team and UAE partnerships.

BI Group said it has delivered more than 150 million square feet of real estate through more than 250 projects globally and employs more than 8,000 people.

The group's portfolio includes residential and mixed-use developments, hotels, educational facilities, transport infrastructure, sports venues and renewable-energy projects. In 2025, BI Group delivered 2.4 million square metres of residential space, according to Cushman & Wakefield Veritas data cited by Forbes Kazakhstan.