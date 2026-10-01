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Initial Probe Indicates Flydubai Pilot Was Assaulted By Co-Pilot: Saudi Ministry
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) An initial probe into the altercation that took place on board the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight and led to its diversion indicated that the pilot was assaulted by the co-pilot, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior reported on Thursday.
The plane landed in Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia at 9.45am on Wednesday, September 30, with 174 passengers and an 8-member crew, it said.Recommended For You
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