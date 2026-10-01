Initial Probe Indicates Flydubai Pilot Was Assaulted By Co-Pilot: Saudi Ministry

The plane landed in Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia at 9.45am on Wednesday, September 30, with 174 passengers and an 8-member crew, it said.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.