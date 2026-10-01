Babar Azam To Play For Desert Vipers In UAE's ILT20
This will be Babar's first appearance in the UAE's IPL-style T20 league.Recommended For You
Meanwhile, England star Liam Livingston was bought by Gulf Giants for $350,000. Gulf Giants also bought Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz for $310,000.
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Former South African captain Faf du Plessis was bought by Dubai Capitals for $300,000. UAE player Muhammad Waseem was retained by MI Emirates for $210,000.
The fifth edition of the ILT20 will be played between November 21 and December 20 at Dubai International Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Tuesday's auction in Dubai was attended by cricket legends AB De Villiers, Allan Donald, Brett Lee and Shoaib Malik.ALSO READ
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