Taiga Opens On Dubai's Bluewaters Island With 19-Seat Teppanyaki Counter

A new Japanese restaurant has opened on Bluewaters Island, bringing a 19-seat teppanyaki counter, premium wagyu and seafood flown in from Japan to Dubai.

Taiga opened on October 1 and is the latest concept from TakaHisa Group, joining its flagship TakaHisa restaurant and Maison Shibuya Supermarket on Bluewaters.

At the centre of the restaurant is a 19-seat omakase teppanyaki counter led by executive chefs Takashi Namekata and Hisao Ueda, also known as Chef Taka and Chef Hisa.

Unlike the more theatrical style of teppanyaki often seen outside Japan, Taiga is focusing on the cooking itself, with dishes prepared directly in front of guests and particular attention paid to the temperature and timing of each ingredient.

The menu includes A5 BMS12 wagyu, with Kobe, Matsusaka and Ozaki beef among the varieties served.

Bluewaters' official listing also confirms the restaurant's focus on these three wagyu varieties and seasonal seafood from Tokyo's Toyosu Market.

Seafood and produce are brought to Dubai from Japan throughout the week, with ingredients changing depending on what is in season.

Chef Taka said the aim is to introduce diners to the seasonality of Japanese seafood.

“Certain ingredients exist only at one moment, in one place, and that is what we want on the plate,” he said.

For Chef Hisa, the experience is also about understanding how different types of wagyu need to be cooked.

“A few seconds either way changes the flavour significantly, Kobe, Matsusaka and Ozaki each behave differently.” he said.

Taiga is not limited to the teppanyaki counter. Diners can also order yakiniku, shabu-shabu and sukiyaki at its tables, while a private dining room can accommodate up to eight guests.

The restaurant's official website and Bluewaters listing confirm the additional dining formats.

The opening gives TakaHisa Group its third concept on Bluewaters Island. Taiga sits next to Maison Shibuya Supermarket, while the group's flagship TakaHisa is located at Banyan Tree Dubai.

Taiga is located on Bluewaters Island and is open daily from noon until midnight.

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