Dubai: Belgian Hitmaker Lost Frequencies Returns To Bohemia Beach Club

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's outdoor season is officially making its way back and if you needed another sign that the summer heat is behind us, the city's beachfront dance floors are switching back on.

This weekend, Belgian DJ and producer Lost Frequencies returns to Dubai to kick off the new season at Bohemia Beach Club, FIVE Palm Jumeirah.

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The hitmaker will headline the Bohemia Presents season opening party on October 3, bringing his signature feel-good electronic sound to the beachfront from 7pm.

And chances are, even if you don't immediately recognise the name Lost Frequencies, you have heard at least one of his songs.

Born Felix De Laet, the Belgian artist shot to international fame with Are You With Me, followed by Reality, two tracks that helped turn him into one of Belgium's biggest electronic music exports. He has since performed at major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza and Tomorrowland.

More recently, he teamed up with British singer-songwriter Tom Odell for Black Friday (pretty like the sun), his dance reworking of Odell's viral track. Released in 2024, the collaboration went on to spend 11 weeks on the UK Official Singles Chart.

The setting should help, too. The open-air beach club at FIVE Palm Jumeirah comes with a glass-lined infinity pool, Dubai Marina skyline views and, most importantly for October, the chance to dance outdoors again without immediately questioning your life choices.

Lost Frequencies is no stranger to the venue, having previously performed at Bohemia, but his latest appearance marks the beginning of a fresh run of Saturday events as Dubai heads into its cooler months.

The season-opening party begins at 7pm on October 3. Dancefloor tickets start at Dh100 for women and Dh150 for men, while backstage access is priced at Dh500 and includes five drinks. VIP options are also available.

And Lost Frequencies is only the beginning. Bohemia's October calendar continues with German DJ Robin Schulz on October 10, followed by South African electronic music artist THEMBA on October 17.

Also happening: Carl Cox opens Pacha ICONS season

If one open-air season opener isn't enough, another big name arrives six days later.

Electronic music veteran Carl Cox will return to Dubai on October 9, to launch the new Pacha ICONS season at Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE JBR.

Cox will be joined by Philipp Straub and Eva Kim for the night, which runs from 7pm until 3am against the backdrop of Ain Dubai, the Arabian Gulf and the Dubai skyline. Tickets currently start from Dh210. In other words, Dubai's outdoor party season is very much back.

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