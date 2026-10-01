Mwani Qatar Receives 160 Vessels In September, Up 20%
Doha, Qatar: Mwani Qatar received 160 vessels during September, marking a growth of 20% from August 2026.
In a post on X on Thursday, Mwani Qatar announced that it handled more than 54 thousand standard containers, up 10%, around 40 thousand tons of general cargo, more than 17 thousand tons of bulk cargo, and 33 units of vehicles and equipment.
In addition, the ports received over 8 thousand heads of livestock, a 38% increase from August 2026.
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