Gold Price In Qatari Market Falls By 2.64% This Week
Doha, Qatar: The price of gold in the Qatari market declined by 2.64% during the current week to reach $4174.72000 per ounce on Thursday, according to data issued by Qatar National Bank (QNB).
The data showed that the price of gold fell from $4288.24680 per ounce recorded on Sunday.
It also indicated that other precious metals recorded weekly changes, with silver declining by 4.98% to $61.12310 per ounce compared to $64.33050 recorded early in the week, while platinum was down by 3.53% to $1720.70000 per ounce compared to $1783.73590 recorded on Sunday.
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