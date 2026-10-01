QSE Index, European Stocks Open Lower

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Index opened Thursday's trading session down 6.06 points, or 0.07%, to reach 9238 points, weighed by losses across four sectors.

QSE data showed a positive performance for Telecoms (+0.58%), Real Estate (+0.43%), and Consumer Goods and Services (+0.42%).

Meanwhile, performance was negative for Transport (-0.07%), Banks and Financial Services (-0.18%), Industrials (-0.33%), and Insurance (-0.85%).

By 10am, trading on QSE totaled QR 50.351 million, with 24,585 million shares changing hands through 3140 transactions.

European stock indices also opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by the continued rise in sovereign debt yields in European countries, ahead of the presentation of France's 2027 budget proposal, which is being closely watched.

Among the major European markets, France's CAC 40 index on the Paris Stock Exchange fell 0.56 percent, while Germany's DAX index on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange declined 0.48 percent.

In London, the UK's FTSE 100 index fell 1.10 percent, while Italy's MIB index on the Milan Stock Exchange declined 0.49 percent.