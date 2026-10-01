Seminar Season Returns To Put Dialogue At Heart Of Qatar's Cultural Landscape

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Culture will launch the fifth edition of its Seminar Season today (October 1), bringing together prominent thinkers, researchers and intellectuals for a series of discussions on culture, identity, history and the challenges shaping contemporary society.

Running until October 11, the season has become a platform for intellectual exchange, connecting ideas and experiences while creating space for dialogue on issues that resonate with society and its changing realities.

During a preliminary meeting, writers, researchers and Ministry officials described the initiative as an important vehicle for broadening public awareness and bringing intellectual and academic knowledge closer to the community.

Writer and novelist Dr Abdulrahman al-Kuwari said the Seminar Season had created considerable momentum around questions of identity, language, culture and social transformation across its editions.

He noted that its discussions raise fundamental questions about social change and relationships with“the Other” and the West.

“A successful seminar is not necessarily one that provides definitive answers, but one that leaves society with a better question,” he said, stressing that such discussions contribute to intellectual growth and cultural dynamism.

Economic researcher Mubarak al-Khayarin said the season helps bring academic and intellectual knowledge to the wider public through dialogue and awareness-building, narrowing the gap between thinkers and the community.

He highlighted the diversity of disciplines represented in the programme, saying this enriches discussions and gives audiences wider perspectives on contemporary issues.

Dr Mohammed Saif al-Kuwari, an expert and researcher in sustainability applications, described the season as a cultural platform that brings together researchers, scientists, academics and intellectuals to examine issues from different perspectives.

Having participated in previous editions, he said the continued organisation of the seminars reflects the strength of the cultural project, noting that sustained cultural and scientific initiatives help build a shared cultural memory and a cumulative body of knowledge.

Iman al-Kaabi, director of the Qatar Authors' Forum, said the Seminar Season had grown beyond an annual cultural event to become a space for strengthening awareness and enriching Qatar's intellectual landscape.

She said its distinctive feature was its ability to bring culture closer to people by connecting it with their concerns, realities and aspirations rather than restricting it to books or cultural circles.

The fifth edition opens today with“An Open Dialogue on Intellectual and Current Issues”, featuring Arab thinker Dr Azmi Bishara at the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies.

The programme continues on October 4 with“How We Read History: Between Memory, Awareness, and Multiple Narratives”, featuring Dr Naji Sabri and Dr Fawzi al-Badawi at Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

On October 8, Dr Abdulrahman al-Harmi and expert Mohammed Salem will discuss“The Power of Algorithms in Shaping Narratives and Programming Minds.”

The season concludes on October 11 at Lusail University with scholar Dr Bashar Awad, who will explore“Secrets of the Journey of the Prophetic Hadith through the Centuries: A Thousand Years of Preservation and Verification.”

Qatar Seminar Season Minsitry of Culture