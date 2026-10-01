Panama President Meets Qatar's Minister

The President of the Republic of Panama Jose Raul Mulino met yesterday in Panama with HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh al-Khulaifi. At the outset of the meeting, HE Dr al-Khulaifi conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani to the president of the Republic of Panama, along with the Amir's wishes for good health and happiness, and for the continued progress and prosperity of the people of Panama.

For his part, the president of the Republic of Panama entrusted HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to convey his greetings to His Highness the Amir, wishing him good health and happiness, and the people of Qatar further progress and prosperity. The meeting discussed co-operation relations between the two countries, along with ways to support and cement them. It also discussed a number of topics of common interest.