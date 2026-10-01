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HH The Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Nigeria

HH The Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Nigeria


2026-10-01 02:34:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

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Gulf Times

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