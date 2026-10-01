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Why Do American Liberation Projects End In Disaster?
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Larry Johnson, former CIA Analyst, will unpack the reasons behind the failure of US liberation projects in Iraq and Afghanistan, and who is winning the current confrontations between Iran and the US, Russia, and Ukrain.
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