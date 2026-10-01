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Netanyahu Addresses A Deserted UNGA But A Pact Congress

Netanyahu Addresses A Deserted UNGA But A Pact Congress


2026-10-01 02:34:31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Phyllis Bennis, a fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies and director of the Internationalism Project, will examine Netanyahu's speeches at the UNGA and the US Congress and explain why the UN chamber was deserted while he was greeted with multiple standing ovations.

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Gulf Times

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