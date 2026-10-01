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News Update! (01-10-2026)

News Update! (01-10-2026)


2026-10-01 02:34:31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...

QU, Al Noor Center for the Blind discuss dimensions of independence for blind persons.

Qatar Museums presents Giuseppe Penone's first Middle-East Exhibition.

(This video features an AI avatar of the real presenter)

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Gulf Times

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