Bitcoin Holds Steady As ETF Buying Slows

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CMC exclusive insight: Bitcoin's near-term optimism fades faster than its price

CoinMarketCap's analysis of Polymarket's Bitcoin markets shows a sharp retreat in short-term expectations, while longer-term pricing remains more resilient.

The market-implied probability of Bitcoin touching $85,000 before the end of September fell from 91% to 42% over three days. Bitcoin's price declined only about 1.2% over the same period, from $84,782 to $83,795. Meanwhile, the probability of a dip to $82,500 was broadly unchanged, at 36% versus 37%.

The contrast suggests traders have reduced expectations for a near-term upside move more sharply than they have increased expectations for a decline. The shrinking time remaining before month-end also matters: these probabilities are market prices for time-limited outcomes, rather than forecasts.

Longer-term pricing showed less movement. The probability of a $90,000 touch by year-end stood at 68%, while a $100,000 touch was priced at 36%. The September market had $3.7 million in open interest, compared with $13.2 million for the year-end market.

AdvertisementBitcoin holds steady as ETF demand loses momentum

Bitcoin is trading at $83,795, up 0.40% over the past 24 hours and 7.08% over 30 days. Total cryptocurrency market capitalization stands at $2.87 trillion, up 0.22% in 24 hours.

US spot Bitcoin ETFs remain on an eight-session inflow streak. However, the last six completed daily readings fell from $999 million to $715 million, $347 million, $191 million, $135 million and finally $31 million. Net inflows over the five completed sessions covered by CMC's analysis totalled $1.42 billion.

The latest available ETF reading is from Sep 28, 2026; the following session was still pending at the report's data cutoff. The figures point to continued buying at a substantially slower pace.

CMC's Fear & Greed Index sits at 68, still in "Greed" territory but down from 78 a week earlier. Bitcoin futures open interest stood at $53.84 billion in the report's aggregate series, down 12.54% over seven days. Together, the readings indicate cooling sentiment and reduced leveraged exposure.

Altcoin gains concentrate in a handful of leaders

Pump and Quant were the only two assets in CMC's screened top-50 universe to clear its statistical threshold for unusually strong daily gains. They rose 23.33% and 15.63%, respectively, compared with a screened average gain of 1.12%.

Both rallies came on lower trading volume: Pump's volume fell 11.3% and Quant's fell 37.3% over 24 hours. CMC's available data suggests spot buying played the leading role, but neither move had a confirmed project announcement explaining it in the retrieved coverage.

Aave offered a stronger volume signal, rising 12.80% while trading volume increased 130.7%. Its performance coincided with a 10.94% weekly gain in CMC's Lending & Borrowing category.

The broader picture remains uneven. Seventeen of 26 tracked market themes posted weekly gains, compared with 24 of 26 in the preceding Saturday snapshot. The Launchpad category's market capitalization rose 20.11% over the week, while the Perpetuals & Derivatives category's fully diluted valuation fell 9.61%.

CMC's Altcoin Season Index stands at 59, down from 63 a day earlier but above 32 one month ago. Participation has softened in the latest snapshot, despite improving over the month.

Source: CoinMarketCap Research. Market figures reflect the source report's snapshot at 23:19 UTC on Sep 29, 2026 / 03:19 GST on Sep 30, 2026. ETF flows refer to completed reported sessions; the latest available daily reading is Sep 28, 2026. Prediction-market probabilities are market-implied prices and may change.