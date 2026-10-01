Health And Wellness Stock Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) Gains On New Commercial Rollouts

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including health and wellness stocks issues a trading alert for Beyond Oil Ltd. (TSX: BOIL ) (OTCQB: BEOLF ), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while improving food quality, lowering operational costs, minimizing waste and enhancing sustainability.

The stock makes the TSX top gainer list today on news, currently trading at $1.9700 +0.1700 (+9.44%).

Beyond Oil today announced a major commercial milestone in its ongoing relationship with one of the world's largest multinational restaurant companies.

Building on the commercial rollout with the parent company's brand announced on May 9, 2024, the multinational restaurant group has now added Beyond Oil to its global approved products list.

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The parent company represents one of the largest restaurant enterprises in the world, with an extensive international footprint encompassing tens of thousands of restaurants across more than 100 countries and territories, generating tens of billions of dollars in annual system sales. Its brand portfolio includes some of the world's most recognized and leading quick-service and fast-casual restaurants.

With global vendor approval now in place, Beyond Oil is part of the parent company's approved products list, enabling the Company to begin working directly with franchise groups and regional operators across its global network.

The corporate approval follows extensive multi-year operational performance and evaluation, building on extensive initial diligence and pilot testing prior to the franchisee deployment in 2024. Over this period, Beyond Oil demonstrated consistent operational results in high-volume commercial kitchens, improving frying performance and oil management, reducing operating costs and waste, while maintaining high standards of food quality and safety.

The receipt of global approved vendor status immediately strengthens Beyond Oil's international commercial pipeline. The Company is actively advancing discussions and onboarding processes with several large-scale regional franchise groups operating under the parent company's brands across international jurisdictions, with initial franchise evaluations and commercial planning underway across multiple markets, including Europe and North America.

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