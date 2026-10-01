Azerbaijan's Mod Director General Holds Series Of Meetings Within ADEX-2026 Exhibition (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On October 1, Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Director General Mr. Agil Gurbanov attended the 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition“ADEX-2026” alongside Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye, Army General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Army General Metin Tokel and Commander of the Turkish Air Force, Army General Rafet Dalkıran, the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said.

The guests toured the booth of Turkish defense industry companies and viewed weapons, military equipment, aircraft, and other aerial platforms on display.

As part of the exhibition, Director General Agil Gurbanov also held a meeting with the Chief of the Joint Staff of the Latvian National Armed Forces, Major General Andis Dilans.

The meeting noted that "ADEX-2026" serves as an important platform for fostering new cooperation opportunities in the defence industry, discussing advanced technologies and innovative solutions, and further developing bilateral ties.

Director General Agil Gurbanov and the Latvian delegation discussed prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia in the fields of defense industry and security, and exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.