Azerbaijan's Mod Director General Holds Series Of Meetings Within ADEX-2026 Exhibition (PHOTO)
The guests toured the booth of Turkish defense industry companies and viewed weapons, military equipment, aircraft, and other aerial platforms on display.
As part of the exhibition, Director General Agil Gurbanov also held a meeting with the Chief of the Joint Staff of the Latvian National Armed Forces, Major General Andis Dilans.
The meeting noted that "ADEX-2026" serves as an important platform for fostering new cooperation opportunities in the defence industry, discussing advanced technologies and innovative solutions, and further developing bilateral ties.
Director General Agil Gurbanov and the Latvian delegation discussed prospects for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Latvia in the fields of defense industry and security, and exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest.
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