“The Turnout Was Beyond What We Imagined,” Says Olympus Capital CEO Ashmeet Arora After Forex Expo Dubai 2026

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Brokerage wraps two days at the record breaking event with copy trading demonstrations, partner meetings and on site activities

DUBAI, UAE, October 1st, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Olympus Capital has concluded its appearance at Forex Expo Dubai 2026, closing two days at Dubai World Trade Centre on September 22 and 23.

The event broke its own Guinness World Records title for Largest Attendance at a Forex Event, welcoming 23,816 attendees across its ninth edition and surpassing the previous milestone of 20,021 set in 2025. The 2026 edition brought together traders, Introducing Brokers, affiliates and business attendees alongside 270 exhibitors and 150 speakers across five stages.

Across both days, the Olympus Capital team ran live demonstrations of the company's copy trading environment on MetaTrader 5, met with Introducing Brokers to discuss the company's flexible rebate structures, and walked visitors through account types including Standard, Raw and Pro accounts. On site activities at the Olympus Capital stand included spin the wheel, with merchandise and trading related gifts distributed to attendees across the event.

“The turnout was beyond what we imagined,” said Ashmeet Arora, Chief Executive Officer of Olympus Capital.“Whatever success Olympus Capital had at that event belongs to the traders and Introducing Brokers who came and showed us support. We can build platforms and structure offers, but none of it means anything without the people who actually trade with us and grow their networks with us.”

Forex Expo Dubai is among the largest trading industry gatherings in the world, bringing together brokers, traders, Introducing Brokers, fintech companies and investors from across the globe.

The appearance follows a period of recognition for the brokerage, which was named Best Emerging Broker 2026 by Astor Review in the publication's September Finance Edition.

Arora added that the conversations at the event would feed directly into the company's roadmap.“Two days of hearing what traders actually want, in person, is worth more than any amount of internal debate. That is what shapes what Olympus Capital builds next.”

Olympus Capital offers trading across forex, metals, energies and indices through MetaTrader 5, with a product set built around zero minimum deposit accounts, multilingual customer support, free demo accounts for new traders, monthly promotions and a transparent copy trading leaderboard open to traders at every experience level.

For Introducing Brokers, the company operates a tiered and flexible rebate structure, with terms open to discussion based on partner volume.

Olympus Capital has stated its intention to pursue additional licensing in further jurisdictions over the coming period, with the goal of expanding the markets in which the company can operate, subject to the relevant regulatory approvals.

Traders and partners who were unable to attend Forex Expo Dubai 2026 can learn more about Olympus Capital, its account types and its current promotions at olympuscapitalfx.

About Olympus Capital

Olympus Capital is a global multi-asset brokerage offering trading across forex, metals, energies and indices through the MetaTrader 5 platform. The company operates Standard, Raw and Pro account types, zero minimum deposit accounts, free demo accounts, a transparent copy trading leaderboard, flexible rebate structures for Introducing Brokers, fast withdrawal processing and multilingual customer support.

Olympus Capital Limited is incorporated and registered under the laws of Saint Lucia (company registration number EA 2024-00085) and provides Contracts for Difference and Foreign Exchange trading services on that basis. The Company also maintains administrative and marketing support offices in the United Arab Emirates and Bangkok, Thailand.

You can visit here for more information: olympuscapitalfx.

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