Workplace Wellness: 5 Things Companies Can Learn From Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula

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By JW Oliver

Nicoya is one of Costa Rica's Blue Zones, a region associated with an unusually high concentration of people living long, healthy lives. While there is no single secret behind longevity, several habits are associated with high levels of well-being in the region. For companies looking to build a stronger workplace wellness culture, Nicoya offers valuable lessons about movement, nutrition, human connection, spirituality and purpose. Here are five key lessons.

1. Make Movement Part of the Culture

For many people in Nicoya, movement is built naturally into daily life through walking, gardening and other forms of active living. The workplace lesson is simple: people need regular opportunities for physical ac t ivity. Encourage people to take the stairs instead of the elevator, establish lunchtime walking groups and organize friendly step-count competitions.

At ZimWorX Costa Rica, individual and team sports give our team members an enjoyable way to remain active while strengthening teamwork. The value extends beyond physical fitness. Playing together builds confidence, creates connections across departments and gives people an opportunity to recharge. A healthier workplace is created by making movement accessible, social and enjoyable.

2. Make Healthier Choices Easier

The traditional Nicoyan diet is centered on simple, largely plant-based foods. Beans, corn, squash, fruits and vegetables have formed an important part of how generations in the region have eaten. Companies cannot decide what team members eat, nor should they. They can, however, shape the environment in which everyday choices are made.

If the only convenient food available during a busy day is highly processed, a wellness email encouraging healthy eating will achieve very little. Team leaders should consider the quality of food available at work, provide healthier options during meetings and events, and offer practical education around healthy eating.

3. Build Genuine Human Connection

Strong family and social relationships are central to life in Nicoya. Older people remain connected to their families and communities, and they continue to feel valued within them. That sense of belonging matters in the workplace too. A company may have hundreds or thousands of team members and still leave people feeling isolated.

Leaders must be intentional about building connections. Team sports, shared meals, mentoring, celebrations and spaces for informal conversation all help people form relationships beyond their immediate tasks. Managers also play an important role by checking in with people as individuals, not only as employees responsible for delivering results. People perform better when they know they are seen, supported and part of something.

4. Respect the Spiritual Dimension of Wellness

Spirituality and faith are deeply woven into the lives of many people in Nicoya. They provide opportunities for reflection, gratitude, community and hope. Workplace wellness conversations sometimes focus only on physical and mental health. Human wellbeing, however, is broader than that.

For faith-based organizations, creating appropriate opportunities for spiritual growth can be an important part of supporting the whole person. In more diverse environments, this may also mean providing space for reflection, respecting different beliefs and encouraging people to connect with the values that give their lives meaning.

Our team members in Costa Rica participate in devotions that encourage faith, reflection and spiritual connection. These moments allow people to pause, gain perspective and begin or end their day grounded in something deeper than the pressure of the next task. Spiritual wellness should never be forced. When approached with respect, it can help build a workplace shaped by compassion, gratitude and care for others.

5. Give People a Purpose Beyond Their Position

In Nicoya, the idea of a plan de vida (a reason or purpose for living) is closely associated with the region's approach to life. People continue to feel needed, useful and connected to something greater than themselves. Every organisation can learn from that. A job description tells someone what they are responsible for. Purpose helps them understand why their contribution matters.

Team members should be able to see the connection between their work, the success of the organisation and the lives being affected beyond the workplace. When people can see that connection, work becomes more than a series of tasks completed in exchange for a paycheck.

At ZimWorX, The51 gives our team members a wider sense of purpose. Through this model, 51% of our profits support charitable causes and community initiatives. As the company grows, so does our capacity to create meaningful change. That means the work completed by our team members contributes to something beyond business performance. It helps support children, families and communities. Our people are helping create opportunities and change lives. That is a powerful reason to come to work.

From Wellness Programs to a Wellness Model

The lesson from Nicoya is that long-term wellbeing is shaped by the environment surrounding people every day. The strongest wellness models create an environment where healthy habits, meaningful relationships, spiritual wellbeing and purpose can grow together.

Nicoya reminds us that wellbeing is shaped by the small choices, relationships and routines that become part of everyday life. For business leaders, that may be the most important lesson of all: wellness should not sit outside the culture. It should be woven into it.

About the Author

JW Oliver is a global leader transforming the way the world views work. As the visionary of Zimworx - an Inc. 5000 company with over 1,800 team members across four continents - he oversees five operational centers, including one in Costa Rica.

JW blends high-performance business instincts with faith-driven philanthropy, donating 51% of all profits to ministries and charities around the globe.

Beyond the boardroom, JW is an adventurer and endurance enthusiast who has trekked to Everest Base Camp and Machu Picchu. He is a pilot, a podcast host, and a serial entrepreneur.

The post Workplace wellness: 5 things companies can learn from Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula appeared first on The Costa Rica News.