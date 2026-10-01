Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Doctors Share 5 Health Tips For Working Women To Reduce Risk

MENAFN - Live Mint) October is known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The annual reminder is aimed at educating people about breast health, promoting early detection, and supporting those who are affected by it.

As October is here, let's deep dive into what women can do to reduce the risk of breast cancer.

Amid long working hours, daily stress, tension and personal responsibilities, preventive healthcare can easily take a back seat for working women. While breast cancer does not have a single cause, risk factors such as age, genetic makeup, hormones, reproductive history and lifestyle factors play a crucial role.

According to doctors and health experts, potentially modifiable factors, including physical inactivity, excess weight, particularly after menopause, alcohol consumption and smoking can easily increase the chances of breast cancer, one of the common forms of cancer among women,

Although there is no guaranteed way to prevent breast cancer, women can adopt some steps to reduce modifiable risks, stay attentive to changes in their breasts and follow recommended screening guidelines to improve the chances of detecting the disease early.

Healthy body weight

Talking to LiveMint, Dr Pragati Singhal, Breast Oncology and Oncoplastic Surgery at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital in Kolkata, shared that maintaining a healthy body weight is important for women.

“Excessive body weight, particularly after menopause, impacts the hormones involved in the development of breast cancer. Exercise is necessary as well, and it is very important for women to engage in regular physical activity irrespective of their busy lives,” she explained.

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One is advised to opt for a balanced diet instead of looking for "anti-cancer” food.

Simple steps, such as cutting down on junk and highly processed foods, can help women lead healthier lives overall.

“There isn't one particular food that can guarantee protection from breast cancer. And despite what social media may tell you, there is no scientifically established“detox” programme or miracle supplement that can prevent it,” said Dr Sourav Bhowmik, Section Director of histopathology and cytopathology of Suraksha Diagnostic Limited in Kolkata.

Unhealthy habits such as overconsumption of alcohol and smoking are linked to an increased risk of cancer.

Daily workout

Working women need to address their sedentary lifestyle and practise regular physical activity.

Follow screening guidelines

The fifth and probably the most overlooked step in the prevention of breast cancer is not to disregard breast health due to a busy lifestyle.

"Women must know how their breasts normally look and feel and consult a doctor in case of any worrying changes, such as a new lump, altered shape or size of the breast, changes in skin or nipple, or unusual discharge. In addition, they must talk to their doctor about the appropriate screening tests based on their age and any other risk factors they may have.

“The essence of prevention is not absence of risk, it is reduction of any risks that can be reduced and timely assessment of any troubling symptoms. For working women, attention to breast health should be seen as routine preventive care rather than something to attend to in case of a problem,” she added.

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Dr Sourav Bhowmik pointed out that knowing family history can also help women with early detection.

“Family history is an important breast cancer risk factor. Some women inherit genetic changes that increase their risk of breast and other cancers. BRCA1 and BRCA2 are among the best-known examples. But having a relative with breast cancer doesn't mean that you will develop breast cancer. Most breast cancers are not caused by inherited cancer syndrome. The important thing is to recognise when a family history deserves a closer look,” Dr Bhowmik warned.