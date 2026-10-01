Ben Wins Texas Law Podcast is a Houston, Texas personal injury podcast on drivers' rights and recovery after a car or truck crash.

- Ben Dominguez HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HOUSTON, Texas, October 1, 2026, Ben Dominguez, founder of Ben Dominguez Law Firm, has launched Ben Wins Texas Law Podcast, a show that explains the rights and recovery options Houston drivers have after a serious car accident. Dominguez is a personal injury and car accident trial attorney in Houston, Texas, and he hosts the podcast to put years of injury-claim experience in front of people who have just been hurt.The Ben Wins Texas Law Podcast is a show hosted by Ben Dominguez, a personal injury attorney at Benwins in Texas, that covers car accident rights and recovery as a practical process for Houston drivers: what to do at the scene, how to get consistent medical care, how to deal with insurance adjusters, and how early decisions shape an injury claim. The episodes draw on the questions Dominguez answers for clients of Ben Dominguez Law Firm and reflect the firm's work in car accidents, 18-wheeler crashes, construction-site accidents, and catastrophic injury cases involving the spine, back, and brain. The debut episode, "The YOU Interview," is available now.

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The YOU Interview with Ben Dominguez

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Ben Dominguez, Personal Injury Attorney, Launches Ben Wins Texas Law Podcast News Provided By Case Engine October 01, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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