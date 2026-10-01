'Nana's Place' Premieres New Calm, Low-Stimulation Children's Series Filmed At Missouri Animal Sanctuary

Stacy“Nana” Rolfe and the animal friends of Nana's Place, a new calm, live-action children's series filmed at R&R Ranch in Wildwood, Missouri.

Filmed at a Missouri animal sanctuary, Nana's Place brings real animals, gentle learning and calm programming to viewers of all ages.

- Stacy "Nana" RolfeSAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nana's Place, an eight-episode children's series filmed at R&R Ranch Miniature Horse Sanctuary in Wildwood, Missouri, is bringing a gentler approach to children's programming-built around real animals, intentional pacing and giving children time to simply watch, listen and wonder.Made slow, on purpose.Created by Stacy“Nana” Rolfe, Nana's Place grew from her experience as a grandmother. While searching for programming to share with her grandchildren, Rolfe found plenty of bright, fast-moving entertainment but fewer options reflecting the gentle, kind and unhurried storytelling she remembered from children's television of years past.“I wanted to create something that felt calm and kind-where children had time to look at an animal, hear a new word, ask a question or simply watch what happens,” said Rolfe.“There is so much wonderful children's programming available today. Nana's Place is simply another choice for families looking for something quieter.”All eight episodes of Season One are now available on YouTube.Low-Stimulation Television, by DesignOften described as“low-stim” or“low-stimulation television,” calmer programming is sought by parents looking for alternatives to rapid editing, constant movement, sound effects and visual stimulation.Nana's Place was designed with that experience in mind. Nana speaks deliberately. Scenes linger. Words and ideas are repeated. Graphics and sound effects are used sparingly, allowing children time to notice what is happening.The result has an intentionally analog-inspired quality, reminiscent of an earlier era of children's television when a trusted host could speak directly to a child, demonstrate something slowly and allow quiet moments to remain quiet.Research suggests there is reason to consider not only what children watch, but how content is presented. A study published in Pediatrics, the journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, found that four-year-olds who watched nine minutes of a fast-paced cartoon performed worse immediately afterward on measures of executive function than children who watched an educational cartoon or spent the time drawing.The research does not establish that slower television is universally better or that fast-paced programming causes long-term harm. Rather, it contributes to a broader conversation about pacing and attention.Nana's Place offers families another choice. At Nana's Place, calm is the format.Real Animals. Real Stories. Real Lessons in Kindness.There are no animated characters at Nana's Place. Every animal viewers meet lives at R&R Ranch, and their real experiences become part of the lessons.Martha, a dwarf miniature horse, needs extra care because of her physical differences. Milton, a miniature donkey, prefers things quiet. Bambi became seriously ill and recovered. Tansy helps teach about horses, colors and grooming. Franklin introduces small-animal care, while Nana's golden retriever, Handsome, is rarely far from her side.Their stories reinforce a simple idea: Everyone is different. Everyone has a story. And everyone belongs.As Nana reminds viewers,“Caring for animals also teaches us how to care for one another.”From Screen Time to Real-World LearningThrough the growing Kindness Curriculum, episodes inspire activities away from the screen. A Word of the Day introduces vocabulary, a Chalk Drawing of the Week encourages outdoor creativity, and activities reinforce lessons about animals, nature, compassion and caring.The idea is simple: Watch something. Learn something. Then go do something.Season Two Takes Nana Into the CommunitySeason Two is being conceptualized, with plans for additional episodes, expanded Kindness Curriculum resources and field-trip-style visits beyond the Ranch.These experiences will also create opportunities for local businesses and community organizations to participate and share their expertise with children and families.Wherever Nana goes, the philosophy remains: Go slowly. Look closely. Ask questions. Practice kindness.A Real Missouri Ranch With a Real MissionNana's Place isn't filmed on a television set. R&R Ranch Miniature Horse Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) rescue sanctuary providing miniature horses and donkeys in need with lifelong care.The animals viewers meet live there. Their personalities aren't scripted, their histories aren't invented, and their relationships with Nana existed long before the cameras arrived.That authenticity is at the heart of Nana's Place.In a world constantly moving to the next thing, Nana's Place offers another option:Stay awhile. Look closely. Listen. Be kind.

LISA LITVAG

XPLOR

+1 314-458-7816

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Watch Nana's Place

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

'Nana's Place' Premieres New Calm, Low-Stimulation Children's Series Filmed at Missouri Animal Sanctuary News Provided By XPLOR October 01, 2026, 18:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.