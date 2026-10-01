Scala Teams To Sponsor And Speak At Scala Days 2026 In Berlin

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Specialist Scala engineering company to exhibit and speak at the Berlin conference

- Gordon CookeBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scala Teams, a provider of specialist Scala engineering teams for production software, announced it will be a Gold Partner of Scala Days 2026. The conference takes place October 12 and 13 at Kulturbrauerei Berlin, followed by workshops on October 14 and 15.The company works with organizations building and maintaining backend and AI systems. Its teams build new systems, take over existing Scala codebases, and develop machine learning and AI applications.Scala Teams primarily serves companies in industries where software errors carry significant financial or operational risk. These organizations often choose Scala for its strong type system, which helps identify defects before code reaches production.The company's teams use generative development, a practice in which experienced engineers work alongside AI coding tools. Scala Teams pairs this approach with Scala's compiler and senior code review, so that errors introduced by AI-generated code are caught early in development."We don't trust generated code any more than we'd trust a new hire's first pull request," said Gordon Cooke, co-founder of Scala Teams. "The difference is that Scala's compiler checks every line before a person has to, and a strict functional style gives the tools less room to guess wrong, so we spend less time correcting them and more time on the decisions that matter."At Scala Days, Scala Teams will host a booth, and Cooke will present a session.About Scala TeamsScala Teams provides specialist Scala engineering teams for companies running production software. Its senior engineers combine deep experience in Scala and functional programming with generative development practices. The company works with engineering organizations in finance, regulated industries, and other high-consequence fields. For more information, visit scalateams.

Alyssa Ehinger

Scala Teams

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Scala Teams to Sponsor and Speak at Scala Days 2026 in Berlin News Provided By Scala Teams October 01, 2026, 18:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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