NABIP And Agent Review Launch Pilot To Strengthen Consumer Trust And Member Value

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The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP)

- Jonas C. Roeser, CEO and co-founder of Agent ReviewBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) and Agent Review are launching a pilot program designed to strengthen professional identity verification, consumer trust and professional visibility. The pilot will provide approximately 250 members of NABIP's Pinnacle Producer Circle with Agent Review Verified profiles free for 12 months. The profiles combine monthly third-party professional verification, video identity verification, consumer reviews and visible NABIP membership affiliation. NABIP is the first association representing health insurance and employee benefits professionals to partner with Agent Review.The pilot comes at a time of heightened focus on identity verification, fraud prevention and consumer protection across the health insurance market, including concerns about fraudulent enrollment activity, online impersonation and“ghost brokers” who present themselves as legitimate insurance professionals without the required licensing or authorization.Recent Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) actions to address unauthorized Marketplace enrollments and strengthen identity verification and program integrity have further underscored the importance of distinguishing legitimate, licensed insurance professionals from bad actors. NABIP has consistently supported stronger identity verification, secure consumer authorization and targeted enforcement against fraudulent activity while preserving consumers' access to trusted, licensed professionals.“Consumers need to know they can trust the professionals helping them make important health coverage decisions,” said NABIP President Mychal Walker.“NABIP strongly supports efforts to prevent fraud and unauthorized enrollments while protecting consumers' access to legitimate, licensed professionals. This pilot gives us an opportunity to provide our members with an additional tool to reinforce their professional credentials and give consumers greater confidence in the professionals they choose to work with.”“An insurance license can establish that someone is authorized to sell insurance. It does not, by itself, establish that the person contacting a consumer online owns that license,” said Jonas C. Roeser, CEO and co-founder of Agent Review.“Consumers should be able to connect the person they are speaking with to the credentials they see. That is the gap we are working to close.”NABIP participant profiles will display NABIP membership affiliation alongside verified professional information, giving consumers additional information when evaluating an insurance professional. The initiative is also designed to explore how verified professional information can strengthen members' online visibility. As consumers increasingly use traditional search engines and AI-powered tools to find and evaluate professionals, consistent professional information, documented affiliations and verified identity can help strengthen a professional's digital presence and provide additional context for those systems to evaluate. Search placement and AI recommendations vary by provider.“Membership has value, and consumers should be able to see it,” Roeser said.“Connecting NABIP affiliation with verified identity and professional information gives members a stronger way to demonstrate who they are, what they do and the standards they represent.” During the pilot, NABIP and Agent Review will evaluate member participation, identity verification, consumer engagement and member feedback. The findings will help refine the program and identify opportunities to expand it to more NABIP members.About Agent ReviewAgent Review is a consumer education, professional verification and reputation management platform for insurance professionals. It combines monthly third-party professional checks, video identity verification, consumer reviews and professional affiliations to help consumers make informed decisions when choosing an agent.About NABIPThe National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals (NABIP) is the preeminent organization for health insurance and employee benefits professionals, working diligently to ensure all Americans have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare and related benefits. NABIP represents and provides professional development opportunities for more than 100,000 licensed health insurance agents, brokers, general agents, consultants and benefits professionals through chapters across America.

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Agent Review: Digital Trust & Video Verification for Insurance Pros

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NABIP and Agent Review Launch Pilot to Strengthen Consumer Trust and Member Value News Provided By Agent Review October 01, 2026, 18:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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