Hammocks On The Edisto Offers Trauma-Informed Residential Treatment For Women In South Carolina

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Women-only program on the Edisto River in Jacksonboro, S.C., treats substance use and the trauma behind it together

JACKSONBORO, SC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hammocks on the Edisto, a women-only residential addiction treatment center on the Edisto River in Jacksonboro, provides trauma-informed residential treatment for women in South Carolina whose drug or alcohol use is tied to past or recent trauma. The privately owned and operated center treats substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions such as trauma, anxiety and depression at the same time, within a 30-day inpatient program near Charleston.During National Substance Abuse Prevention Month in October, Hammocks is drawing attention to the connection between trauma and substance use in women. For many women, trauma stems from experiences such as sexual assault, domestic abuse or childhood neglect, and alcohol or drugs can become a way to cope. At Hammocks, trauma-informed care means creating an environment where women feel safe sharing those experiences without fear of judgment or of being re-traumatized, supported by clinicians who know the signs and symptoms of trauma.Treatment combines weekly individual therapy with group therapy and therapies used in trauma care, including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), cognitive processing therapy (CPT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) groups and EMDR sessions. Family counseling, horticulture therapy, yoga and Reiki are also part of the program. Because the trauma program is designed for women whose substance use is connected to traumatic experiences, trauma work takes place as part of each woman's addiction recovery.The women-only setting is central to that work. Hammocks keeps its community intentionally small, with a 4:1 counselor-to-patient ratio, 24-hour support, private rooms and chef-prepared meals, so women can build trust with peers who share similar histories.The center's riverside grounds in the South Carolina Lowcountry are part of the experience. Residents take part in sober recreational outings in the Charleston area, and through a partnership with Waves 4 Women, a Charleston-based organization that uses ocean and surf therapy to support women and girls, the program brings the ocean into recovery.Hammocks also introduces the principles of 12-step recovery, provides case management and plans aftercare with each woman before discharge. Its alumni and aftercare program includes more than 550 active members who stay connected after treatment ends.Hammocks on the Edisto serves women from South Carolina and other states, including Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Florida. Women and families looking for trauma-informed residential treatment in South Carolina can learn more at hammocksrecovery or by calling 833-793-0191.About Hammocks on the EdistoHammocks on the Edisto is a privately owned and operated residential addiction treatment center for women, located at 2137 Hope Plantation Lane in Jacksonboro, S.C., on the Edisto River near Charleston. The center provides 30-day inpatient treatment for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions through a trauma-informed, women-centered program. For more information, visit hammocksrecovery or call 833-793-0191.

W. Jonas Coatsworth

Hammocks on the Edisto

+1 843-806-3414

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Hammocks on the Edisto Offers Trauma-Informed Residential Treatment for Women in South Carolina News Provided By MGMT Digital October 01, 2026, 18:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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