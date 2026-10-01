Eritrea: Various Activities By Nationals In Switzerland

Nationals residing in the Swiss cities of Geneva, Basel and Lausanne have conducted various activities, including public seminars and conferences, aimed at strengthening their organizational capacity and contributions to national development programs.

At the seminar conducted in Geneva, Mr. Habtom Zeray, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Switzerland and Eritrea's Permanent Representative to the UN Human Rights Council and other international organizations in Geneva, gave a briefing on the objective situation in the homeland, as well as regional and global developments.

Mr. Habtom stated that the progress Eritrea is registering at a time when the world is tormented by war and a lack of peace is the result of the unity of its people and commitment of its leadership. He also called on Eritrean communities to strengthen their role in preserving the noble societal values nurtured through heavy sacrifice and passing them on to future generations.

Noting the significance of unity to the existence of society and the country, Mr. Habtom said that the lifting of the unwarranted unilateral sanctions imposed on Eritrea was the result of the unity and steadfastness of the Eritrean people.

Mr. Ismail Mohammed-Nur, head of Public and Community Affairs, also gave a briefing on the programs of the Fourth Front.

In the same vein, the Eritrean community in Basel and the Lausanne branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women held activity assessment meetings and discussed future programs. They also elected executive committees for a two-year term.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.