Director-General Of Thailand International Cooperation Agency And President Of Kasetsart University Sign Memorandum Of Understanding On Capacity Building In Agriculture And Fisheries In The Federal Republic Of Nigeria

On 25 September 2026, Mr. Chulvat Narinthrangura, Director-General of the Thailand International Cooperation Agency (TICA), and Associate Professor Dr. Kongsak Thiangtum, President of Kasetsart University, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Capacity Building in Agriculture and Fisheries in the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The signing ceremony took place at TICA and was witnessed by representatives from the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, and Kasetsart University.

This MoU serves as a framework for cooperation in human resource development, knowledge and technology transfer, as well as the sharing of Thailand's good practices in agriculture and fisheries. It aims to support Nigeria in achieving self-reliance and long-term food security, guided by the principles of the Sufficiency Economy Philosophy (SEP). Given its substantial population and economic potential, Nigeria's agriculture and fisheries sectors are vital to its employment and food security.

Both sides also discussed ways to advance future cooperation to support the Thailand–Africa Initiative (TAI) and extend these efforts to other African countries in the years ahead.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.